SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier in 2023, a pair of temporary traffic circles were places in central Sioux Falls, one at 9th and Duluth, and another at 9th and Prairie.

In April the prospect of the circles, meant to slow traffic through the neighborhood, becoming permanent was raised.

KELOLAND News spoke with a few neighborhood residents Monday to find out their thoughts on the circles.

Sam Hasegawa has lived on 19th Street near Duluth Ave. since the year 2000. He says that traffic has been slower since the circles were installed.

Overall though, Hasegawa said the street used to be busier, with those looking to avoid traffic on 10th Street using 9th instead. Since the city put up yield signs and set the speed limit to 15 miles per hour though, he says traffic volume has lowered. “I think a lot of people are avoiding this street now,” he said.

The main issue that Hasegawa has with the circles at the moment is the scale.

“Right now it’s kind of hard to maneuver around it,” Hasegawa said, noting the small size of the circle.

Another person in the neighborhood, this time nearer to the Prairie Ave. circle, declined to be recorded, but indicated to KELOLAND News that she disliked the circles, telling us that they caused confusion and anger for drivers. She’d even heard people put down their windows and yell at others due to misunderstandings.

The woman also echoed Hasegawa’s concern about the size. Indicating her own car, a Cadillac parked on the street, she told us that with such a long car, making a left turn around the circle could be a challenge.

Hasegawa is happy the traffic in the neighborhood has slowed, but he’s noticed that not everyone seems to understand how to use the circles. He says a lot of people make an incorrect left turn, driving the wrong direction on the circle rather than looping around counter-clockwise. “They’re not actually following the traffic flow,” he said.

Left turn through the circle at 9th and Duluth

Despite her dislike of the tension the circles can cause, the woman did note that the circles seem to be effective in slowing down the speed of traffic.

Confusion was indeed clear on the streets. KELOLAND News witnessed some drivers seemingly unsure what to do.

This is something Hasegawa has seen as well. “A lot of people come up to it the first time and they completely stop,” he said. “They have no idea what to actually do.”

As a whole, Hasegawa thinks the circles have had an effect in slowing traffic on the street, but feels that part of that may simply be people avoiding it, not wanting to interact with the new circles.