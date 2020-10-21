9B playoffs has COVID-19 opponent change; Estelline-Hendricks will fill in for Avon

AVON, S.D. (KELO) — The Corsica/Stickney Jaguars were supposed to host Avon in the opening round of the class 9B playoffs, but the Pirates will not be able to play because of COVID-19.

The Avon School District announced the cancelation via Facebook on Wednesday afternoon.

“A positive COVID diagnosis and several close contacts within the team” is the reason that the Pirates won’t be playing in the playoffs, according to the school.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association anticipated that the pandemic may change the playoffs.

The SDHSAA passed a new rule last Friday (Oct. 16) that would allow an extra seed in all six classes.

Estelline-Hendricks earned the 17th seed in the class 9B playoffs, which is the extra seed for that class.

*Opponent Change*

Class 9A:

Avon at Corsica-Stickney



Now:

Estelline/Hendricks at Corsica-Stickney

Game time remains 7:00 PM CT in Corsica — SDHSAA (@SDHSAA) October 21, 2020

Estelline/Hendricks will now play in Corsica on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.