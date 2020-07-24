98-year-old woman beats COVID-19 following extended hospital stay

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — After spending 35 days battling COVID-19, 98-year-old Bernice Rollo was able to go home this week.

On June 16, Rollo was admitted to Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen.

Kathy Gubin works as a Palliative Care Nurse at Avera St. Luke’s. She and the rest of the care team at the hospital took care of Rollo until July 20.

“She had a long, complicated hospitalization, not only because of her COVID illness but because of her age. Obviously, everyone at Avera St. Luke’s wanted to provide the best care for Bernice, but at times that meant we had to push her, encourage her and challenge her even on the days she didn’t feel very good,” Gubin said.

But seeing a 98-year-old struggle to recover from COVID-19 took a toll on the care staff, according to Gubin. She said there was a point where they needed to make a decision.

“I think it would have been easier for us to just let her stay in bed and keep her comfortable. We reached a pivotal moment in her illness where we had to say, ‘Bernice, what do you want us to do? We can make you comfortable and nature may take its course, or we can keep fighting this,'” Gubin said.

Bernice Rollo wanted to live.

Gubin said Rollo was the driving force to continue to fight with a goal of recovering. So, the care team did all they could to make sure that happened.

“So, we were using high amounts of oxygen for her, but it was also important that she move, and she did some deep breathing, and she coughed and we tried to get her out of the chair because if we had let her just lay there, she would have just developed more fluid in her lungs, which would have led to more complications,” Gubin said.

There were ups and downs when it came to Rollo’s recovery, according to Gubin.

“Every day presented a different challenge. One day she might have walked a couple of feet; the next day she couldn’t stand without the help of two people,” Gubin said.

But the staff was persistent and encouraging.

“You know I have to say, COVID’s a long illness that required astute care for her and teamwork and I’m just really proud of all the staff that cared for Bernice,” Gubin said. “This was a marathon not only for Bernice but for her family and the staff, everyone that cared for her.”

“But that day she got to go home just made all of that worth it. There were cheers in that hallway, there were tears in that hallway as we lined up to say goodbye to Bernice as she went home, but Bernice’s recovery truly gives us hope to keep going through these really challenging times,” Gubin said.

Rollo’s recovery is far from over, though. Gubin said Rollo will continue physical and occupational therapy even after being cleared of COVID-19.