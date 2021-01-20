98-year-old Lemmon resident who wanted to ‘live long enough to vote for Biden’ watches Wednesday’s inauguration

LEMMON, S.D. (KELO) — One man in South Dakota relished Wednesday’s inauguration more than most.

World War II Veteran and 98-year-old Donald Merriman watched President Joe Biden take the oath of office with great pleasure from his living room in Lemmon. Merriman watched along with his 78-year-old brother Roger Merriman who took two photos and sent them to his wife Helen Merriman. Helen passed the photos onto KELOLAND News and in an interview said throughout 2020 her brother in-law continuously said he wanted to “live long enough to vote for Joe Biden.”

Photo courtesy: Roger and Helen Merriman.

Helen said Donald has been a lifelong Democrat living in Republican-heavy South Dakota. For the 2020 election, Donald requested and received his absentee ballot. Unfortunately, Donald forgot to sign his absentee ballot, but his daughter drove him to the Perkins County Courthouse 30 miles away in Bison to validate his ballot.

Helen said Donald still lives in his home and receives care from his daughter, who was out of town Wednesday.

“He has a great sense of history,” Helen said about Donald.

Helen later passed along a statement from Donald about watching President Biden’s inauguration.

“I never thought I’d live to see this day. The best part was seeing the inauguration with my brother,” Donald said.