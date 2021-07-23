9 fatal crashes, 10 deaths on I-229 from 2011-2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before three people died in a crash on Interstate 229 on Thursday, July 22, there were nine fatal crashes in the interstate from 2011 through 2020, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Ten people died in those nine crashes.

The majority of those fatal crashes have been from the exit with 26th Street north. Four fatal crashes happened in that section, five if the fatal crash from July 19, 2016, on the Benson Road exit is included.

The section of I-229 where most of the fatal crashes happen had the fewest number of vehicles per stretch, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The exit at 26th Street has 34,190 average vehicles per day. The junction with South Dakota Highway 42 or East 10th Street had 29,610 average vehicles per day. The junction with Rice Street has 29,410 average vehicles per day while the junction with Benson Road has 21,230 average vehicles per day.

According to the S.D. DPS crash website, there had been no fatal crashes on I-229 from Jan. 1 through July 13 of this year.

The junction with Minnesota Avenue has 42,460 average vehicles per day while the intersection with Western Avenue has 41,998.

The number of fatal crashes has been two every year since 2016 except 2018 when there were no fatal crashes on I-299.

Although I-229 is a busy stretch of road in Sioux Falls, fatal crashes on interstates in cities made up only a few of all fatal crashes in the state in 2020.

Fatal crashes on interstates in cities made up 1.5% of all fatal crashes in the the state in 2020, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Two fatal crashes on interstates in cities in 2020. One of those fatal crashes was on I-229 in November in Sioux Falls.

The 2020 South Dakota Motor Vehicle Traffic Crash Summary said there were 126 injury crashes on interstates in South Dakota in 2020, which was 3.8% of all injury crashes.

Injury crashes topped 200 in 2015 in the years 2011 to 2020. There were 225 personal injury crashes in 2015 and a high of 294 in 2019.

City streets were more dangerous roads in the state in 2020. The DPS said there were 18 fatal crashes on city streets and alleys for 13.6% of all fatal crashes. In 2020 there 1,426 injury crashes for 43% of all crashes.

From Jan. 1, 2015, through July 13, there were at least eight fatal crashes in Sioux Falls streets, according to the DPS crash website.