9/11 remembrance events in your community

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This weekend marks 20 years since the occurrence of the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil. More than 3,000 lives were lost in the initial attack and the ensuing rescue efforts.

From lower Manhattan to Arlington, Virginia and to a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the lives lost in September, 2001 are remembered each year with events and ceremonies across the nation.

Below is a list of some to be found here in South Dakota.

Do you have a September 11 remembrance event you would like people to know about? If so, email us the details at ushare@keloland.com.

Sioux Falls Firefighters Association – 7th Annual Step Up for Heroes

On Saturday from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Arena, the Sioux Falls Firefighters Association will hold a memorial stair climb with members of the community to climb 110 flights of stairs to remember those who lost their lives in the World Trade Center Buildings.

A 9/11 remembrance ceremony will also be held at the Arena at 9 a.m.

First Responder Weekend at the Fall Festival

Discounted entry will be given to first responders at the Fall Festival at the Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, S.D. Sept. 10-12.

‘The Only Plane in the Sky’: In-person book discussion

Sunday, September 12, from 3–4 p.m. at the Downtown Library in Sioux Falls, there will be a public discussion of the book ‘The Only Plane in the Sky’ by Garrett Graff.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Ground Zero Heroes Arriving at Rapid City Airport with Sacred Mountain Retreat Center

Seven Ground Zero heroes from New York will be landing at the airport at 11:15 on the morning of September 10. They will be driven by limousine with police escorts through Rapid City, Sturgis and Deadwood.

9/11 Grand Stair Challenge

A 9/11 stair climb challenge will be held in Hot Springs, S.D. at the foot of the Battle Mountain Grand Staircase.

Lead Volunteer Fire Department 9-11 Memorial Mile

Walk a mile with the Lead Volunteer Fire Department through the streets of Lead in memory of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. The event begins at 10 a.m. MST at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center.

9/11 Cruise Night & Street Dance

In Colome, S.D. a 9/11 cruise night and street dance will be held in remembrance of the 20 year anniversary of the attack. Cruise night will be from 5-7 p.m., with the street dance to follow starting at 8 p.m.

9-11 Memorial Ride

A 9/11 memorial poker run benefitting the Madison Fire Dept. will be held Saturday in Madison. Sign-up goes from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

9/11 Memorial 5K Color Run/Walk

The South Dakota Army National Guard and the 730th Area Support Medical Company are hosting a free 9/11 Memorial 5K Color Run/Walk.

The event starts at the corner of Market and W Kinder St. in downtown at 8 a.m., Saturday.

Patriots Day Workout

Monument Health Sports Performance Institute is hosting a free workout in Rapid City to reflect and remember those impacted by 9/11. The event is Saturday at 7 a.m. at 1635 Caregiver Circle in Rapid City.