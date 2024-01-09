SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 8th bill concerning the topic of medical marijuana has been filed in the South Dakota legislature for the 2024 session, but this one, unlike those which came before it, does not seek to add or amend legislation, but looks instead to strike whole sections of the law.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Senate Bill 71 is ‘an act to remove a prohibition on the ability of law enforcement and various governmental entities to inspect, search, seize, prosecute, or impose disciplinary action on cannabis dispensaries, cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and testing facilities.’

Specifically, this bill, brought by Republican Rep. Jim Mehlhaff, aims to repeal sections 8, 9, 10, 11 and 16 of Chapter 34-20G.

It is unclear what the full intent is behind Mehlhaff’s sponsorship of this bill, though KELOLAND has reached out to the Representative. We have not heard back.

Sections 1-4 of the bill would repeal a part of state law which states that dispensaries, cultivation facilities, manufacturers, testing facilities and any of their agents cannot be prosecuted, searched, inspected (except by the Department of Health (DOH)), be subject to seizure or any penalty or be denied any rights or privileges as long as they are acting within the law laid out by Chapter 34-20G to:

Possess, transport, propagate, cultivate, grow, harvest, produce, process, manufacture, compound, convert, prepare, pack, repack, purchase or otherwise acquire or store cannabis or cannabis products;

Acquire, possess, transport, and store cannabis or cannabis products obtained from a cardholder, nonresident cardholder or medical cannabis establishment;

Return the cannabis or cannabis products to a cardholder, nonresident cardholder, or medical cannabis establishment from whom it was obtained;

Deliver, transfer, or transport cannabis to a testing facility and compensate a testing facility for services provided;

Accept cannabis offered by a cardholder or nonresident cardholder if nothing of value is exchanged in return;

Purchase cannabis seeds from a cardholder, nonresident cardholder, or the equivalent of a medical cannabis establishment that is registered in another jurisdiction;

Purchase or otherwise acquire cannabis from a cultivation facility or dispensary, and cannabis products from cannabis product manufacturing facility or dispensary;

Deliver, sell, supply, transfer, or transport cannabis, cannabis products, cannabis paraphernalia, or related supplies or educational materials to a cardholder, nonresident cardholder, manufacturing facility or dispensary;

Test cannabis, including for potency, pesticides, mold, or contaminants; or

Receive compensation for services under this section

Essentially, these sections which SB 71 seeks to remove state that medical cannabis businesses or their employees cannot be prosecuted for running a cannabis business as long as they are operating fully within state laws regulating the medical cannabis industry.

The final section of SB 71 looks to repeal a section of state law which states that no state or local law enforcement officers can arrest, investigate, or seize any cannabis product based on activity that the officer believes violates federal law regarding marijuana. This law also prohibits state and local officers from providing info and support to any federal law enforcement authorities.

For a look at the seven other bills regarding medical marijuana filed so far in 2024, you can read this story.