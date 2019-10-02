8,267 food items donated in city-wide volleyball fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two volleyball matches, four high schools and 8,267 food items.

That was the final tally from a fundraiser for Feeding South Dakota at the Roosevelt at Washington and O’Gorman at Lincoln high school volleyball matches. The four schools were competing on and off the court Tuesday.

According to a social media post, Washington had the most food donations followed by Roosevelt, Lincoln and O’Gorman. The post said Feeding South Dakota was the big winner on the night.

Food items raised by Washington was 4,460, while Roosevelt had 1,737, Lincoln had 1,520 and O’Gorman had 550 for a total of 8,267.

Event organizer and Washington assistant volleyball coach Lindsey Irvine said she was shocked by the amount of support for the event.

“It just goes to show how important community supporting each other is at WHS,” Irvine said. “I was not expecting it to be this big.”

Irvine added nearly $1,000 was also raised in cash donations for Feeding South Dakota. Officials with Feeding South Dakota planned to pick up the food items from the high schools on Wednesday.

Jennifer Stensaas with Feeding South Dakota says the groceries donated by the four Sioux Falls high schools weighed in at over 7,000 pounds. On average families who come to the food bank receive between 50-75 lbs. of food, so that means all of the items will feed around 140 families.

“In South Dakota, we know that one in nine individuals are food insecure, and even more staggering than that we know that one in every six children go to bed hungry at night,” Stensaas says.

There are no requirements to go to the Sioux Falls food pantry. Your first visit you will be asked to provide a photo ID and a piece of mail to verify your address. After filling out the registration form, you can go pick out items your family would enjoy.

The pantry needs a variety of items. They are not short on one item in particular, but Stensaas says they are lacking a variety. Here is a list of items you can donate:

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Cereal

Boxed Meals

Pasta and Rice

Canned Fruits

Canned Vegetables

Canned Meats and Pasta

Soup

Baking Items

Snacks

Beverages

For requirements about some of the food items that can/cannot be accepted at Feeding South Dakota, click here.