67% of South Dakota inmates at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to information released Friday afternoon from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, 67% of active inmates in the state’s prison system have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This amounts to 3,231 individuals.

This information was received after the submission of a Freedom of Information Act request to the department in January. The request sought information about vaccination rates among both inmates and correctional staff.

While the email from the DOC provided numbers for inmate vaccinations, similar statistics for staff were not included.

DOC staff members were provided information on registering for vaccinations through their medical provider. They were not required to report whether or not they received the vaccinations. We don’t have a number or percentage of the DOC staff members that have been vaccinated. South Dakota Department of Corrections

At this time, the DOC is reporting one active case among staff, and zero active cases among inmates. Since testing began, it has reported 2,341 total inmate cases and 191 cases among staff.

Seven inmates have died after testing positive for COVID-19.