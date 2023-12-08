SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state of South Dakota sold 498 bison this year for a total of $633,700 after the annual September roundup.

The state’s Game Fish and Parks Department reported the sales numbers at the Dec. 7 portion o the two-day GFP commission meeting. The auction of Custer State Park bison happened on Nov. 4.

“It was a good year…for the buffalo auction,” Matt Schneider of the GFP said on Dec. 7.

Schneider said the money from the auction goes into the parks and recreation fund and then it’s distributed out. Essentially, Custer State Park will get money back for operations, Schneider said.

The average price per animal increased 30% over last year, Schneider said.

The average price per animal was $1,272.49. The five two-year-old breeding bulls got the highest average price at $3,340 per animal.

The sales total for 399 bison in 2022 was $391,900. The average price per animal was $968.83.

Calves made up most of the animals sold.

A total of 102 light and heifer calves were sold. A total of 178 light and heavy bull calves were sold.

Eleven two-year-old bred heifers sold for an average $2,100 a piece. A set of 16 two-year-old open heifers sold for $1,643.75 a piece.

The auction drew 68 registered bidders. This was an increase over 2022, Schneider said.

Thirty-seven of those bid in person and 31 bid online.

In-person bidders have an opportunity to look at the animals, he said. They can also watch the auction on a big screen TV in the visitor’s center.

Six online bidders bought a bison while 18 in-person bidders bought a bison.

Bison went to 13 buyers in South Dakota, three in Wyoming and buyers in Alabama, California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee.

Schneider said the planned over winter herd is 960 animals which is a normal-sized herd.

The GFP plans the herd size based on several factors including the long-term weather forecast, he said. A drier year is expected, Schneider said.

“We want to protect the range,” Schneider said. The GFP needs to make sure elk, deer, bison and other animal have enough forage.

This year’s bison were 50 to 75 pounds heavier than last year when the GFP did the health check after the roundup, he said. That means the forage and nutrients are good.

The GFP kept 138 heifer calves, 77 bull calves, and 15 breeding bulls for its own stock, Schneider said.

Schneider said the recent dry conditions shows that a herd of about 960 over the winter is appropriate to maintain.

The GFP is working with South Dakota State University on two-year study tracking the herd. The program tracks the older cows which dictate the herd movement, he said. The purpose is to learn where the herd is grazing and how long they are grazing including if it is using the new forage created with the Legion Lake fire in 2017.

“We’re still in the process of evaluating that information,” Schneider said. The information will help the GFP decide if 960 should continue as the herd size or can it grow slightly, he said.

This year’s roundup drew a record 22,950 visitors, state officials said.

Discussions continue on how to keep visitors longer at the park’s bison center, Schneider said.

The plan for Custer State Park is to add a playground at the bison center, Schneider said.

It’s one way to help keep families at the bison center longer, he said.

A hiking trail starts behind the visitors center. The plan is to expand that trail to take visitors to the top of a hill when they can get a 360-degree view of the park, Schneider said.

Other improvements include removing some old buildings, finishing the wrangler barn and repairing the corrals.