SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has 404,906 total housing units and 13.7% of them are vacant, according a study from LendingTree.com.

“LendingTree analyzed the latest U.S. Census Bureau data to rank the nation’s 50 states by their shares of unoccupied homes,” the study said. The study does not distinguish between empty dilapidated houses or empty vacation homes.

The LendingTree data is based on an analysis of the 2020 American Community Survey Data from the Census Bureau.

South Dakota has 55,833 vacant houses. North Dakota has 60,418. Minnesota has 268,246. Iowa has 152,972. Wyoming has 44,767. Nebraska has 83,506.

Added together, the number of vacant homes in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wyoming and Nebraska total more than 665,000.

South Dakota ranks 19th in vacancy rates. Minnesota is 31st with a vacancy rate of 10.72%. It may be slightly harder to find a house in Iowa with a vacancy rate of 10.71%. Minnesota has 268,246 unoccupied houses while Iowa has 152,972.

North Dakota ranks 11th with 15.8% vacancy rate. Nebraska is 39th with a 9.73% rate. Wyoming’s rate is 15.88%.

Oregon has the lowest vacancy rate at 7.76%. Vermont has the highest vacancy rate at 22.86%.

The study also determined the median price of homes in each state.

The median value of home in South Dakota is $188,900. That’s lower than several other reports which list the median price of home at more than $200,000. For example, fortunebuilders.com lists the median value at $222,435 and Homes.com lists the median value at $238,700. In some cases the value is interchanged with the word price.