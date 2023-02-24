SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Full-time employees of the city of Sioux Falls will get 6.5% inflation wage raises.

The city council unanimously approved the increases at the Feb. 21 meeting.

Bill O’Toole, director of human resources said at the Feb. 21 meeting that the CPIU (rate of inflation) was 6.5% in December 2022. “We believe that’s a reasonable number for us to target…,” O’Toole said.

The city will also adjust the wages of 68 employees beyond the inflation adjustment. O’Toole said a recent wage study indicated that 29 positions affecting 68 employees were not at the city’s goal for wages.

The ordinance covers using $3.3 million from appropriated funds but money from enterprise funds will also be used. The total estimated costs for both wage increases is $3.9 million.