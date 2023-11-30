SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A construction crew will reach a height 25 stories higher than the Empire State Building to restore KELOLAND TV reception to a section of South Dakota.

Two KDLO towers in Garden City were destroyed in an ice storm on Dec. 14, 2022. Recently a crew from Precision Communications LLC of Grove, Oklahoma, reached the 560-foot marker in construction to replace a 1,705-foot tower.

The 560-mark means antennae reception will be restored to many viewers in the Watertown area, said KELOLAND chief engineer Brian Baier. The KDLO tower transmitted KELOLAND to towns such as Watertown, Sisseton, Aberdeen, Huron and Redfield. The transmission was a roughly 60-mile radius of the 1,705-foot tower.

Precision will return to the tower in the spring to complete the climb to 1,705-feet, said company chief executive officer Sean Wenger.

Making their own crane to build the tower

“There’s actually very few companies that do this work. It’s pretty specialized,” Wenger said.

Tower work starts from the ground up with a base. The tower is a series of 20-foot sections that must be drilled together. The height of the tower grows with each installed 20-foot section.

“There’s a very specific process we use to build a tower like this,” Wenger said.

“As you build the tower, you’ve got the (20-foot sections) and then we’ve got these guy wires, which are these wires we pull to tension which basically holds the tower in place,” Wenger said.

The wires withstand the wind and other conditions.

Crews stack up sections to eight stories or 80 feet in height. Then a temporary guy wire is attached and set in place to hold the structure, Wenger said.

Then, the crews stack up sections to reach abou t160-feet. At 160-feet a permanent guy wire is attached and set in place, he said.

Multiple cranes can be used to hoist the “massive” 20-foot sections in the first 200-feet of the structure.

“You get to the point where there aren’t cranes tall enough to do this work,” Wenger said. “The KELOLAND tower is 25 stories higher than the Empire State Building.”

When the tower is too tall for a crane, “we create our own crane,” Wenger said.

A tower called a gin pole is attached to the side of the main tower with a pully on the top. Large cables are connected to that pully. There are massive hoists that weigh about 40,000 pounds on the ground, Wenger said.

As the sections of tower are lifted and installed, the gin pole tower must also be built. The gin pole tower must be higher than the main tower. That creates headroom to build the next section of the main tower.

The 1,705 tower after it collapsed in December 2022.

Photo from early construction.

Construction photo from September.

Construction material.

Construction worker on the ground with wires. Precision Communications photo.

Gin pole attached to tower as it is being constructed.

Destroyed tower in field.

Stacking for tower sections. Precision Communications photo.

During construction four people are working on the structure. Two of which are receiving the 20-foot-sections and drilling them to the tower while two people are working on the gin pole to move the sections. Two more are hoist operators on the ground. One hoist operator is lifting the load while the other is operating a tag line to make sure the load clears any wires or other items.

Working above the clouds

The Precision employees working in South Dakota are experienced, Wenger said. Many have 20, 30, or 40 years of experience.

The crews will spend about 12 weeks on a site before returning home for a week, he said. “These are dedicated men and women,” Wenger said.

The weather and other conditions, including the wind in South Dakota, can be challenging.

The trade off can often be the view, Wenger said.

“We definitely have the best views…” Wenger said “A lot of times we’re working above the clouds on certain days.”

Returning to KELOLAND on the air and on the tower

Wenger said the plan is to return to the tower work site in March or April. The return depends on the weather.

The full reception of KELOLAND TV via the tower won’t happen until the tower is completed, Baier said.

The 800-foot back-up tower will not be replaced, Baier said. A cell-phone tenant that used that tower will now use the new 1,705-foot tower, he said.

Baier said transmission testing showed that antennae reception from the completed 560 feet of the new tower was available at Veterans Park on the west side of Watertown.

Reception will likely vary, Baier said. West of Garden City, the antenna reception may be spottier, he said.

Those with indoor antennas may not have as good of reception as those with rooftop antennas, Baier said.

Viewers in the impacted area can still access KELOLAND News through DIRECTV, Dish Network, cable and streaming providers.