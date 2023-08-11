STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Drug arrests at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are on the rise. From Saturday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 6 this year, there were a total of 29 drug arrests. Now, from the 5th through the 11th, there have been a total of 321 reported.

Sturgis PD warns people against bringing drugs to town in an August 7 Facebook post.

Both misdemeanor and felony drug arrests are on the rise.

Comparing year-to-date numbers from 2022 to 2023, we can see this rise in the misdemeanor arrests, with 188 reported as of 6:00 a.m. Friday, as opposed to 117 on the same day the year prior.

This rise is noticeable in the area of felony drug arrests as well, with 133 so far in 2023 as opposed to just 88 the same time in 2022.

Combining the totals for both misdemeanor and felonies, we find that there have been 321 overall drug arrests between Saturday, Aug. 5 and Friday, Aug. 11 in 2023, as opposed to 205 in 2022; an increase of 56.58%.

KELOLAND News reached out to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, but as of publishing, have not received any information regarding the increase in drug arrests during the rally.