SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s like the entire populations of Mitchell, Yankton, Huron and Tea gathered for a parade.

Downtown Sioux Falls officials said an estimated 53,000 people attended the 2022 Parade of Lights in Sioux Falls. That’s about the total of the number of people who live in Mitchell (15,659), Yankton (15,534), Huron (14,462) and Tea (6,918). The populations are from CUBIT Demographics which are based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates from 2022 and the Census 2021 American Community Survey.

The crowd size would make it the third largest city in the state, behind Sioux Falls and about 25,000 fewer than Rapid City. The 53,000 people is larger than Aberdeen, which holds the third place slot at 28, 210.

The parade route for Friday starts at the intersection of 13th Street and Philips Avenue and ends at the intersection of 5th Street and Philips Avenue. That’s eight blocks. At 53,000, that is about 6,625 people per block.

Is it Garth Brooks, SDSU football, Taylor Swift-size?

A crowd of 53,000 would fill the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center several times over. According to the PREMIER Center website, the concert capacity is 12,000 people.

Back in 2017, country artist Garth Brooks performed at nine shows in the PREMIER Center. KELOLAND News reported on July 27, 2017, that 91,560 tickets had been sold.

The stadium of one local football team wouldn’t hold the crowd but a larger venue across the border would.

South Dakota State University reported on Nov. 1 that the average crowd size was 18,545 fans for its first four football games in Dana Dykhouse Stadium. The capacity is 19,340.

At one point, the seating capacity at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, the home of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team, had a capacity of 70,585. Upgrades reduced the capacity to 69,250.

All of those 53,000 people would fit in the home of the Minnesota Vikings. The regular capacity of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is 66,200.

Artist Taylor Swift drew an estimated 120,000 fans to two concerts at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Parade of Lights crowd is almost a full crowd of Swifties at one of those concerts. In July, Swift was reported to be drawing an average 54,000 fans to her U.S. concerts. The average reported attendance increased in October to 70,000.

A reported 178,246 people attended the South Dakota State Fair this year during what were record or near record heat days. The fair ran from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4. If the 53,000 parade people were the daily attendance at the state fair, that would be 265,000 people.

KELOLAND News does have an option for folks who may want to watch the parade from inside. The parade will be livestreamed on KELOLAND. com.