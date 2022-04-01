SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota had over 500 educator vacancies in March, according to the latest report from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD).

Of the 527 March vacancies, the largest amount of openings is in the category of elementary teachers, with 83 statewide vacancies in March. Other areas with high vacancy rates are special education/early childhood (69) and art/music/health/physical education (61).

Positions with the lowest amounts of vacancies are school psychologists (8), speech therapists/pathologists (10) and technology/drivers education/library specialists (14).

With a total of 527 vacancies, March saw the largest deficit of educators since the first full month of the 2021-2022 school year in September. In September, ASBSD reported 85 vacancies.

The only month in which overall vacancies decreased was December when they fell to 111 from 125 in November.

Here you can see how the vacancies in each position have changed through the last seven months.

It’s not just current vacancies that are open either, as districts gear up to make hires for the 2022-2023 school year. A look at the catalog of job listings on the Sioux Falls School District (SFSD) site shows at least 91 open educator positions for the upcoming year. The district tells KELOLAND News that all current positions for the 2021-2022 school year are filled.

Jared Larson, Superintendent of the Brandon Valley School District reports that there are 23 open positions for the 2022-2023 school year. “Seven (7) of the positions are certified positions (Examples Include: Teacher/Speech Therapist/Principal) and sixteen of the positions are classified positions (Examples: Child Nutrition Services, Paraprofessional, Custodial, Grounds),” wrote Larson via email.

The Harrisburg School District currently lists 18 positions with openings, both educator and non-educator.