SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnesota was tops in a five state area for life expectancy in 2019, according the recent National Vital Statistics Report released on Feb. 10.

Minnesota ranked fourth in the nation with an 80.4 life expectancy.

Life expectancies don’t vary much for five other states in the region. Nebraska was 17th with 79.2, Iowa was 20th with 79 years, South Dakota ranked 27th with 78.4 and Wyoming was 36th with 77.7.

The report was for 2019 which was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the National Center for Health Statistics, the average life expectancy for a female in 2019 was 81.4 years and 76.3 years for a male.

While life expectancy increased slightly .1 from 2018 to 2019, data from the first half of 2020 shows the life expectancy may be declining from 2019.

The life expectancy at birth for the U.S. population dropped by a year in the first half of 2020 from 78.8 in 2019 to 77.8 year, according to the CDC which released a report this month.

The life expectancy for males dropped by 1.2 years from 76.3 to 75.1. The life expectancy for females dropped by almost a year from 81.4 to 80.5.

The five states in the region have a similar trend. Females live the longest in Minnesota with an 82.6 year life expectancy followed by Iowa at 81.6, North Dakota at 81.5, Nebraska at 81.3, South Dakota at 80.8 and Wyoming at 80.5

The life expectancy for males was 78.3 in Minnesota. It was 77.1 in Nebraska, 76.5 in Iowa, 76.3 in North Dakota, 76.1 in South Dakota and 75.4 in Wyoming.

Males didn’t have much of a chance of living past their early 70s in several southern states. Mississippi ranked 50th of all states in male’s life expectancy with 71.2. Females fared better at 77.6.

Men had a life expectancy of less than 73 years in West Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee. It was less than 80 for females in those states.