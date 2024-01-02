SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The start of the 2024 legislative session is just days away, and bills for the session are already being posted on the state LRC website. By the afternoon of January 2, five of these bills involve the topic of marijuana.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Of these bills, two are House Bills, and three are from the Senate.

HB 1024 – An Act to require that an application for a medical marijuana registry identification card include a notice and acknowledgment of federal law regarding firearms and the unlawful use of a controlled substance

This bill seeks to require applications for a medical card to state that federal law prohibits users of marijuana, medical or not, from possessing a firearm. The bill would also require that applicants acknowledge via signature that they cannot possess a firearm if they use marijuana, and would have their application denied if they refuse to acknowledge that section.

HB 1036 – An Act to require that a dispensary post notice of the federal law regarding possession of a firearm and the use of marijuana and to provide a civil 3 penalty

A bill with a similar subject to 1024, HB 1036 would require dispensaries to post “WARNING: Federal law prohibits the possession of a firearm by certain individuals who are users of or addicted to marijuana” in multiple places on their premises.

Failing to post these would draw a fine of $250/day for as long as the federal rules surrounding firearms and marijuana are in effect.

SB 10 – An Act to require that a notification of medical cannabis certification be provided to a patient’s primary or referring practitioner

Under this bill, practitioners writing a certification for medical cannabis who are not a patient’s primary care provider would be required to notify the primary care provider or a referring physician of their decision to recommend certification for cannabis.

SB 11 – An Act to prohibit a practitioner from referring a patient to a medical cannabis clinic with which the practitioner or an immediate family member has a financial relationship and to provide a penalty therefor

Senate Bill 11 appears to be an attempt to guard against conflicts of interest in the medical industry and would prohibit practitioners from referring patients to medical clinics in which the practitioner or a family member has a financial relationship with.

A violation of this under the bill would be a Class 2 misdemeanor.

SB 12 – An Act to authorize certain employer actions regarding the use of cannabis by an employee or a prospective employee

This bill adds language to an existing law which would allow employers to fire or refuse to hire someone who tests positive for marijuana if they are in a ‘safety-sensitive job.’

It also adds a clause that says employers may enforce a drug-free workplace policy without creating an action for employment discrimination or wrongful termination.