SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Even though the Fourth of July is on a Tuesday this year, there are still plenty of events to attend with family this weekend and next week.

The Sioux Falls Independence Day Celebration starts off with a 5K run at 8 a.m. in Fawick Park. The parade follows right after at 10 a.m. The parade route starts at the corner of Phillips and 13th street and ends on 6th street. Lunch will be served at the Levitt Shell for the first 3,000 people.

Sioux Falls Fireworks is hosting a fireworks display at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on the Fourth. Food trucks and entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. with the fireworks starting at 10 p.m. The event is free admission.

The Black Hills Roundup rodeo in Belle Fouche is June 30-July 4 this year. Rodeo events are scheduled throughout the weekend. There will be fireworks on July 3-4 after the final rodeo performance.

The Gold Camp Jubilee Days are July 2-4 at Manual Brothers Park in Lead. Throughout the weekend, there will be live music, volleyball, horseshoes, inflatables and more. The Jubilee Days end on the 4th with a fireworks show over the open cut at 9:30 p.m.

Custer’s Fourth of July Celebration starts with a parade along downtown at 10 a.m. The arts and crafts fair runs from 10-6 p.m. at the Courthouse Museum. Fireworks will begin at dusk on Pageant Hill.

Aberdeen will be hosting a Fourth of July celebration at Wylie Park from 7-10 p.m. The event will have mini-golf, go-karts, bumper boats, paddle boats and canoes leading up to the fireworks show at dusk.

A parade and rodeo is set for Fort Pierre on the Fourth. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and the rodeo performance begins at 7 p.m. with a fireworks show following the rodeo.

Fireworks Displays throughout the State

City of Sturgis fireworks display, July 3

Wall Community Golf Course fireworks, July 3

Hot Springs City Shop fireworks, July 4

Piedmont Park fireworks, July 4

Devils Tower fireworks show, July 4

Fireworks on Lake Herman, July 4

Lake Mitchell fireworks, July 4

Fourth of July fireworks in Yankton, July 4

Uncle Sam Jam in Brookings, July 4

Chester City fireworks, July 4

To add an event to this list, email gterrall@keloland.com with the date and location.