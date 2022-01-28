SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns this Friday with a top five showdown in class ‘AA’ boys basketball. #4 Washington will host #1 Roosevelt at 7 p.m.

Roosevelt enters Friday’s contest as the lone unbeaten team in class ‘AA’ boys basketball.

The Rough Riders 10-0 record has them at the top of the standings, by nearly three full points. Washington sits four spots back in fifth. They own a 5-4 record following last night’s triple overtime loss to Lincoln.

The Warriors battled Lincoln in one of the best games of the year, but Washington came up short with an 83-81 loss.

The Rough Riders also played Thursday night. They built an early lead and held on for the 64-51 win over Jefferson.

Friday’s game will certainly be an interesting one to keep an eye on.

Roosevelt is in search of their 11th straight win this season and their 22nd straight win overall, dating back to January 30, 2021.

Washington on the other hand is looking to get back into the win column following Thursday night’s triple overtime loss. It’ll be a challenge to bounce back just one day removed from such a tough loss, but the Warriors still have an opportunity to pick up a huge win at home.

Friday’s game will tip-off at 7 p.m. from Washington High School and you can stream the contest on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.