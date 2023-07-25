SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lists four Superfund sites in South Dakota with two of those sites listed as deleted from the national priorities list (NPL).

The Superfund is a fund that allows the EPA to clean up sites contaminated by hazardous material. It also forces the responsible party to do the cleanup or pay the EPA for doing it.

One site is Ellsworth Air Force Base. The Superfund designation involves groundwater contamination. The EPA said on the Ellsworth page, “A half-century of military activities contaminated soil, sediment, surface water and groundwater with hazardous chemicals on the base and on private land beyond its boundaries. Following cleanup, operation and maintenance activities and groundwater monitoring are ongoing.”

The initial site assessment was completed on March 1, 1985. The site was placed on the NPL list on Aug. 30, 1990. Remedial action started in 1995. The final remedial action started on Feb. 15, 2012. It is listed as a final NPL.

The EPA said the most recent site review was Sept. 2, 2020.

“The most recent review concluded that groundwater remedies are in place and operating and that they protect human health and the environment because contaminated groundwater is contained at the base boundary, high concentration source areas have been identified and are being treated, and land use controls and alternate water supplies prevent contaminated groundwater use,” the EPA said.

A second site in the state is the Gilt Edge Mine site in Lead. It is listed as a final NPL.

“Historical operations at the site contaminated surface water and groundwater with acidic heavy-metal-laden water,” the EPA said on the Gilt Edge Mine site website page. “The primary mine disturbance area encompasses a former open pit and a cyanide heap-leach gold mine, as well as prior mine exploration activities from various companies,” the EPA said.

The most recent operator BMC, “abandoned the site and their on-going water treatment responsibilities to address acidic heavy-metal-laden water (acid rock drainage) that is constantly generated from the exposed highwalls of the three open mine pits and from the millions of cubic yards of acid-generating spent ore and waste rock remaining at the site,” the EPA said.

Three sites were identified for action, according to the EPA. The investigation and cleanup is listed as ongoing.

“Interim remedies are currently in place for two of the site’s three areas. And remedial action construction is in progress for the third area,” the EPA said.

The third site is an 18-mile stretch of Whitewood Creek in Lawrence, Meade and Butte counties that was once the site of gold mining. The site was removed from the NPL list in 1996 after cleanup.

The site was on the NPL list because gold mining since the 1870s discharged millions of tons of mine tailings into the creek which settled into the floodplain, according to the EPA. The tailings contaminated soil, groundwater and surface water.

Clean-up and remedy included “excavation of 4,500 cubic yards of contaminated soil from 16 residential yards, disposal of the contaminated soil in an on-site landfill, institutional controls and surface water monitoring.”

The fourth site is Williams Pipeline Co. disposal pit in Sioux Falls. The EPA said the site on 12th Street was removed from the NPL in 1999.

The site made the NPL list because “a burn pond was constructed in 1945 and used until 1987 to collect storm water runoff, often contaminated with spilled materials, from various areas of the terminal. Petroleum products accumulated on the pond surface were periodically burned off. These activities contaminated groundwater with hazardous chemicals,” the EPA said.

Remedy construction was finished in 1994. The remedy included recovery trenches along the site boundaries to capture contamination and prevent contaminated groundwater from moving off the site, the EPA said. The site remedy also included groundwater monitoring.