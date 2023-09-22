SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The fall leaves are just starting to pop up around KELOLAND and many may be wondering where the best places to view them are. Based on information compiled from the South Dakota Parks Fall Foliage Tracker, here’s a list of four places that are starting to show their true colors.

The South Dakota Parks Fall Foliage Tracker updated on September 22, 2023

Good Earth State Park

26924 480th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

Trees out at Good Earth are just starting to turn, park officials say. The Fall Foliage Tracker says the current color status is patchy and partial, which was updated Tuesday, September 19.

Good Earth has 11 trails to choose from, including picnic shelters and historical sites. Starting October 1, the park will begin closing at 9 p.m., rather than 11 p.m.

Fall foliage at Good Earth State Park.

Fall foliage at Good Earth State Park.

Fall foliage at Good Earth State Park.

Lake Alvin Recreation Area

27225 480th Ave, Harrisburg, SD

Although autumn leaves are coming along slower out at Lake Alvin Recreation Area, give it another week or two and the small 59-acre park will be swarming with fall colors. Currently, the foliage tracker says the park is patchy and was updated Thursday, September 22.

The park has a small, half-mile trail that loops around a part of the lake. The man-made lake is a big spot for fishing and filled with walleye, northern pike, crappie, sunfish, perch, catfish and bullheads.

Fall foliage at Lake Alvin.

Fall foliage at Lake Alvin.

Fall foliage at Lake Alvin.

Spencer Park bike trail

3501 Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

Spencer Park isn’t on the fall foliage map, but a quick stroll along the bike trail will show many leaves starting to change color. The section of the bike trail near mile marker 4.5 has the most abundant fall foliage at this time. The fall foliage does travel up the bike trail, with a few reds and yellows popping up near Pasley Park.

Fall foliage near Spencer Park.

Fall foliage near spencer park.

Fall foliage near Pasley Park.

Spearfish Canyon

10605 Wildlife Lane, Lead, SD

Spearfish Canyon is near its peak for fall foliage and perhaps the most vibrant place to view fall leaves in the state right now. You can either get out and hike along the many trails in Spearfish Canyon or take a drive to get the best views of the changing leaves. The main trails are Roughlock Falls Train, Savoy Trail, Latchstring Trail and the Spearfish Falls Trail.

Fall foliage in Spearfish Canyon. Photos courtesy of Cindy Crooks.

Fall foliage in Spearfish Canyon. Photos courtesy of Cindy Crooks.

Fall foliage in Spearfish Canyon. Photos courtesy of Cindy Crooks.

Honorable mentions with minimal or partial leaf change:

Big Sioux Rec Area

Lake Poinsett

Okobojo Point

Lake Vermillion

Fort Sisseton

Custer State Park

Richmond Lake