3,000 miles of plowing roads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow plows traveled as far as Fairbanks, Alaska, or La Cruz, Costa Rica from Friday through Sunday, Sioux Falls city officials said.

Drivers logged a total of 3,176 lane miles in the city which is about the distance from Sioux Falls to Fairbanks or La Cruz. Snow equipment made numerous passes on city streets.

Of the 3,176 lane miles logged, 784 were emergency lane miles and 2,392 were non-emergency lane miles.

The miles were logged in 37 motor graders, 42 sanders and in 24 private contractor motor graders.

The city started hauling snow away to the snow dump site on Sunday afternoon after much of the snow had been cleared from the streets.

KELOLAND Weather said about 7 inches of snow fell in Sioux Falls.