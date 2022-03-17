SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two fuel trucks with multiple drivers were on the road about 17 hours a day during a peak period of fuel delivery for Olson Fuels of Buffalo, said operations manager Devin McGrath.

“We’d go early in the morning until about midnight,” McGrath said. The trips would start again a few hours later.

As of March 16, the working delivery hours were down to 12, he said.

McGrath said about 60% of deliveries are diesel fuel and 40% is gasoline.

Olson Fuels is in Harding County. It has customers who might be 30 miles or more from a gas pump. The farther away from gas and services, the more fuel a driver uses. It also has customers who use their vehicles daily, plus equipment, in ranching and farming.

Josh Page, the superintendent of Harding County School District in Buffalo, grew up in Newell in rural South Dakota. He’s been working in the Harding Count district for more than 20 years.

Traveling, “is something you get used to. You are gonna have to drive. It’s part of your life if this is where you want to live,” Page said.

Deliveries can stretch 45 miles north toward Bowman, North Dakota, or 71 miles south toward Belle Fourche.

The price per gallon for no. 2 diesel ranged from $3.59 to $3.89 during recent weeks. The gas price was $4.05 to $4.09 a gallon, he said.

“We’ve never seen prices…have such a big swing overnight,” McGrath said.

“In the last three weeks here, I’ve sold more (fuel storage) tanks than I’ve sold in the past year,” McGrath said.

The most popular fuel storage tanks are 500 gallons, 1,000 gallons and 2,000 gallons he said.

Most ranchers buy many gallons of fuel at one time to last a year or almost a year, but recently, the pattern has changed.

“Now, they buy enough to get buy for several months,” because of higher costs, McGrath said.

Many customers buy 1,000 gallon tanks but some buy 2,000 gallon tanks.

The county has a population of about 1,311. According to the South Dakota Department of Revenue, the county has 1,771 registered trucks, SUVs and vans with another 395 registered passenger vehicles.

“I just had a guy who bought a 2,000 gallon tank. He’d said they go through that easily bringing their kids to sports…,” McGrath said.

Closest basketball game is 50 miles away

Harding County School District in Buffalo is the only school district in the county.

The customer who filled a 2,000 storage tank may be one of the many fans and parents who make regular lengthy trips to watch school basketball.

“It’s a 90 to 100 mile round trip for our closest game,” Page said.

Traveling long distances for high school basketball or even for daily life is something residents of Harding County are used to, Page said.

Residents can buy gas at least two convenience stores and groceries at the local Super Valu. Those are close for those who may live in town.

But there are county residents who live many more miles away.

“We have students who drive 50 miles one way to school,” Page said.

The school district has one school bus that travels 180 total miles a day. That’s 45-miles each way in the morning and another 45 miles each way after school.

Page said it’s not cost effective to operate more than one bus. It’s more practical to pay parents a mileage rate for transporting their students to school, he said.

“We pay $60,000 to $70,000 in mileage to parents. It doesn’t pencil out for us to run four bus routes,” Page said.

The school district has a contract with a bus service that transports students to activities such as basketball games.

The school district operates on a four-day work week which started several years ago.

Page said one reason for a four-day week is because students travel so much to and from school and to school events.

‘I think it’s truly good for staff and students,” Page said. The district can plan staff meetings on Fridays or staff can use Fridays for planning, Page said.

The Friday can also be a chance for staff and students to recharge.

Cutting back on driving, other spending?

Karen Fink owns the K Bar T restaurant in Buffalo. So far, she hasn’t noticed customers cutting back on food purchases but “I can’t say that it’s not coming.”

Fink and her husband travel with a 5th-wheel camper trailer and diesel pickup. They’re thinking it may be cheaper to stay in an Airbnb than travel with the pickup and camper trailer.

“…you’re gonna second guess casual trips,” Page said.

Higher fuel prices are just another challenge for ranchers and farmers.

Fink said she worries about how ranchers and farmers will handle the increased fuel costs.

Harding County, Butte County, Lawrence and most of Meade and Perkins County are still in a severe drought as of this week’s drought monitor. A big chunk of the rest of the state is in a moderate drought.

Oil prices did drop to below $100 a barrel this week but they could increase.

McGrath said if oil prices drop and stay lower than recent surges it would still take time before the prices drop at the pump.

“It’s gonna take some time to straighten itself out,” McGrath said.

As of March 16, Olson Fuels is able to cover its transportation delivery costs, McGrath said. “If (fuel) gets to $5 a gallon and we get 5 mpg in our trucks…,” He said. “Just to deliver fuel it’s going to cost a $1 mile.”

In the meantime, deliveries are made as efficiently as possible such as delivering to the same areas and coming back with empty trucks.