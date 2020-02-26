3 released defendants commit more crimes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the span of a week three defendants on release from charges Minnehaha County District Court have been accused of committing the same or similar crimes while on release.

Micah Ryan Giebler, 31, of Hartford, was charged with hit and run injury or death accident and related charges for a Dec. 15 incident. Giebler was released on his own personal recognizance, without monetary bail, on Dec. 16, according to court documents.

Giebler was charged on Tuesday in with criminal vehicular homicide in the death of Nichole Anderson, 42, of Hartford. Court proceedings said he was drunk when he hit Anderson while she was walking her dog. Bond was set at $100,000 on Tuesday.

Shawn Mitchell Long, 29, whose address is listed as transient, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with resisting arrest and related counts in this incident.

Long is also charged in several incidents of vehicle theft and receiving stolen property.

Long appeared in court on Jan. 28 when he was released on his own personal recognizance, according to court documents.

After being released, Long allegedly stole or possessed several stolen vehicles in February, according to court documents. Some of the incident dates in court documents are Feb. 2, 8 and 11.

A warrant for Long’s arrest was issued on Feb. 20. Long was arrested on Feb. 25 on two counts of resisting arrest and charge of obstructing an officer or jailer.

Mitchell Craig Tidwell, 28, of Sioux Falls, is charged with more than 150 counts related to breaking into vehicles and stealing items. Tidwell had been charged with 76 counts in for incidents in October and November.

The court set a on $10,000 cash or surety bond on Nov. 11. When additional counts were added for a total of 98, the Tidwell’s bond was set at $5,000 in cash or surety on Dec. 18.

Tidwell was released and went on to break into more vehicles in January, according to court documents. Tidwell faces 53 counts for incidents in January. A warrant for his arrest had been issued on Dec. 29 because he violated conditions of his release. Court documents said Tidwell violated his release on Dec. 20 when he did not provide a urinalysis.