SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – All of Minnehaha County’s elected department head officials will see their salaries increase 7.5% after commissioners approved a resolution by a 5-0 vote Tuesday.

The commissioners’ vote came after a heated discussion by members of the public after Commissioner Joe Kippley publicly questioned the job performance of Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson last week. Kippley called Anderson’s actions with election equipment vendor Election Systems & Software “unprofessional” and “embarrassing to the county.”

Kippley told KELOLAND News last week he made his comments on the county department head salaries to start an open conversation ahead of 2024 elections, which Anderson’s office helps operate.

Kippley wanted commissioners to have the option to weigh salary increases of 7.5% for all elected department head officials and an option for a 7.5% increase for all elected department head officials except for the auditor. He said he wanted assurances Anderson will follow state law when conducting elections in 2024.

Kippley supported giving Anderson a raise, but was once again harsh with comments about Anderson’s call with ES&S.

“The issue here is we invited ‘the people’ but I think we have misunderstood ‘the people.’ Is ‘the people’ your group of core supporters that you want to ambush on a call with a vendor,” Kippley said. “If you wanted to have a public meeting and have a town hall style where you can hold people accountable that there’s witnesses to what they do. We have those all the time. This is not out of the realm of how you do things.”

Kippley said if Anderson or a group of people want to help improve elections, building trust with contracted vendors and elected officials needs to be part of the process. He said the culture of county auditors across the state has changed because auditors fear asking for help from other county auditors.

“One auditor will take that language, strip it from its context and weaponize it back against them,” Kippley said. “There’s basically a loss of loss of trust or a loss of faith in the office.”

Commission chair Jean Bender called the lack of transparency with Anderson’s call with ES&S “very troubling and concerning to her.” Bender said discussing elected department head’s salaries during a public meeting is awkward but it’s part of the county commission’s job under state law.

She thanked Anderson for her job in maintaining a strong staff in the auditor’s office and thanked her for her work in drawing new voting precincts ahead of the 2024 elections.

Commissioner Jen Bleyeberg thanked all the county staff for hard work, while Commissioner Gerald Beninga said he was disappointed in the reaction of people who spoke during the public comment period on the salary increases. He said he supported the raises but also criticized Anderson for the call she held with ES&S and for only allowing a selected group of the public to sit in and record the meeting.

Commissioner Dean Karsky said Anderson asked the county commission to approve a contract with ES&S in September. He said there’s been public forums to discuss any issues with South Dakota’s elections.

“We did not shut down any discussion. We took all comments as they were brought up,” Karsky said about the decision to continue to work with ES&S for elections in 2024. “We listened to everybody. I think it’s really disingenuous to say that we didn’t allow any of that type of discussion.”

In a September meeting, Anderson said she’d be in favor of Minnehaha County becoming a county with random hand counts of ballots at the precinct level along with using tabulators.

Before the commissioners spoke on the salary increase, more than a dozen members of the public spoke about the salary increase and Anderson’s job performance as auditor.

Rick Weible said the salary increase option against Anderson was political retaliation and sexual discrimination.

“Intimidation of an elected official will not be tolerated,” Weible said to the commissioners.

Many of the people who spoke during public comment have spoke at many county commission meetings regarding the issue of elections. In 2022, Tripp County hand counted ballots for the November election after Weible and Jessica Pollman testified to the Tripp County Commission.

Former Minnehaha County Commissioner Jeff Barth spoke during public comment and asked for county commissioners to think about the more than 190,000 people in Minnehaha County when making decisions.

“You have to represent them,” Barth said. “Ms. Anderson, I think you can get this accomplished. But the way to accomplish it is not to bring people to insult the commission, not to bring people to undermine their actions.”

Barth said he didn’t take a pay raise in his first four years serving as a county commissioner and he said he believed the auditor has done some good things.

“You’re not here to make money. You’re here to serve the people,” Barth said. “There are a lot of people not here. Don’t call in the mob.”

Last week, Anderson sent media members a statement she intends to keep her promise of working for the people of Minnehaha County. She said it is her duty to ensure the security of the machines and the ballot count no matter how that appears to the commissioners.