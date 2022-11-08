SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Among other races, South Dakotans will vote for a new governor Tuesday.

The three contenders in the gubernatorial race include incumbent Republican Kristi Noem, Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint.

Polls in South Dakota open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time. For information on where to vote and what’s on your ballot, check out the KELOLAND voting guide.

An October poll from KELOLAND Media Group, Emerson College and The Hill showed Noem with a double-digit lead over Smith but the Democrat said his campaign is seeing a much closer race. According to the poll, 56% of likely voters were planning to vote for Noem. The margin of error was 2.4%.

The SDSU Poll showed a more narrow margin of 4 points with Noem coming out on top. That poll had a margin of error of 4%.

A look at the candidates

Democrat Jamie Smith has served in the South Dakota House of Representatives for six years in addition to being a Sioux Falls real estate agent and a former teacher.

Smith has focused on education, nursing homes, child care, agriculture and health care in his campaign.

When Tracey Quint first moved to South Dakota in 2016, she didn’t feel represented by the Democratic or Republican Parties but found similar values with the Libertarian Party.

Quint is a proponent of personal freedoms, less taxes, access to abortion and criminal justice reform.

Governor Kristi Noem was first elected to the governor’s office in 2018 after serving in the South Dakota Legislature and United States House of Representatives.

Noem’s campaign has heavily focused on personal freedom, South Dakota’s economy, agriculture and combatting President Joe Biden’s policies that she says are hurting South Dakota’s families.

KELOLAND News will have coverage of this race and others throughout Election Day 2022 on-air and online.