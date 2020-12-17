3 Brandon Valley to meet #2 Yankton on KELOLAND Game of the Week

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — It will be a top five showdown in Brandon on Friday, December 18 as #2 Yankton meets #3 Brandon Valley on the KELOLAND Livestream Game of the Week.

The second-ranked Yankton Bucks opened the 2020 season with a pair of wins West River over Spearfish and Rapid City Stevens.

“With any year, you get those first two games under belt and now we have a week of practice because there is a lot to work on obviously this early in the season,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said.

Following their first two games of the season, coach Haynes knows that the Bucks will be looking to add some scoring depth.

“We need some other guys moving into their role, scoring some more and just getting some more experience in those types of the situations, that we are going to need,” Haynes said. “Obviously we have to get way better defensively.”

Now the Bucks will prepare to play third ranked Brandon Valley on Friday night.

“They have a really good point guard. They have athletic wings that can score and defend, and then they have big guys inside with two 6’8″ guys. Not only that, but then they have ten seniors on their roster, eight of which were in their rotation, last weekend,” Haynes said.

The Brandon Valley Lynx are also off to a perfect 2-0 start, following wins over Rapid City Stevens and Spearfish as well.

“We’re trying to play, maybe too fast and causing some turnovers, but I do like the idea that we are trying to run the floor and get some action going, just from that aspect,” Brandon Valley head coach Brent Deckert said. “Offensively, I think the best thing we are doing is hitting the offensive glass.”

The Lynx will look to stay unbeaten as they meet Yankton on Friday. However, Brandon Valley will have their hands full trying to contain last year’s Sanford Pentagon, KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year, in Matthew Mors.

“Matthew (Mors) is a kid that number one, you can’t guard him with one player and I’m not saying that you have to double team him all of the time,” Deckert said. “You can double team him, but he’s still going to get his points, because he can still beat double teams.”

Brandon Valley is averaging 80 points per game on offense as they like to play up-tempo which results in more possessions and more points. The risky side of playing that way means that the Lynx opponent will also get more possessions, which means giving the ball to Matthew Mors and the Bucks.

“Saying that we want more possessions with a player as good as Matthew on the other side, is maybe not a very intelligent thing, but we’ll see what happens,” Deckert said. “It’s one of those deals where, we might create so many possessions that he breaks every scoring record in the state of South Dakota on Friday night, but again, we certainly hope that doesn’t happen, but at the same time, Yankton is a really good team.”

The keys to victory on Friday are the same for coach Deckert and coach Haynes. Both coaches are keeping the focus on their own teams since it’s an early-season contest.

“You know, we’re more focused on us, rather than on our opponent. We have so much to work on ourselves and obviously, we’re looking at the whole picture and yes, we play Brandon Valley on Friday and it’s always a big game and an extremely tough game to win, but overall we just want to see some improvement,” Haynes said.

“Most coaches this time of year are going to say it’s much more about us than it is about your opponent. As good as Yankton is, we’re trying to play a certain way,” Deckert said. “Again, we want to try and speed things up, not just on the defensive side, but also the offensive side.”

The Bucks and Lynx will cross paths in a top-five showdown on Friday in Brandon. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and you can watch the game on the Game of the Week page on KELOLAND.com.