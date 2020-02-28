$25,000 reward offered in death of pizza delivery driver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A $25,000 reward is being offered for information related to the death of pizza delivery driver Casey Bonhorst.

Bonhorst, 30, was shot while working on Wednesday on 2800 block of East Bragstad Drive, near 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue, Sioux Falls Police said.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said in a news release that law enforcement believes the incident was an attempted robbery. The suspect, wearing a light-colored hoodie sweatshirt and light-colored pants, fled the scene.

The ATF and Domino’s Pizza are offering the $25,000 reward, according to Sioux Falls Police. Bonhorst was a delivery person for Domino’s.

Those with any information regarding this shooting can call 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867) or email ATFTips@atf.gov. Tipsters can also send information to ATF anonymously via the mobile Reportit app, which is available on Google Play, the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. For quick access, text ATFSTP to 63975 and follow the link to create an anonymous report.