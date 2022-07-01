SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — July 1 is the day that laws passed and signed from the previous legislative session go into effect. This year’s new statutes cover topics ranging from child support to graduation regalia and beyond.

Below is a list of every new law now in effect in South Dakota.

South Dakota’s new laws for 2022:

HB 1025: An Act to update legal holidays in South Dakota.

HB 1196: An Act to designate the traditional flute as the official indigenous musical instrument of South Dakota.

SB 144: An Act to create the incarceration construction fund for the capital construction of such facilities.

HB 1087: An Act to revise certain provisions regarding records that are not open to inspection and copying and deliberations in an executive or closed meeting.

SB 95: An Act to revise provisions regarding the Teacher Compensation Review Board.

HB 1051: An Act to amend certain provisions relating to the small business credit initiative fund.

HB 1195: An Act to direct the Indian Education Advisory Council to make an annual report to the Governor and the State-Tribal Relations Committee.

SB 187: An Act to require state agencies to provide certain information for initiated measure or constitutional amendment fiscal notes.

SB 2: An Act to publish voter-approved initiated constitutional amendments and initiated measures in the session laws.

SB 1: An Act to codify legislation enacted in 2021.

HB 1106: An Act to provide for the security and privacy of certain personally identifiable information for judicial officers and to declare an emergency.

SB 68: An Act to revise holiday pay for state employees.

HB 1063: An Act to revise the approval process for state employee household moving allowances.

SB 57: An Act to add gaming enforcement agents to Class B membership of the South Dakota Retirement System.

SB 56: An Act to revise certain provisions relating to the South Dakota Retirement System.

HB 1041: An Act to facilitate legislative oversight of settlement agreements involving a state entity or official.

HB 1002: An Act to revise certain provisions regarding the investments authorized for state public funds.

SB 197: An Act to require the POW/MIA flag be displayed in the Senate and House of Representative chambers.

HB 1127: An Act to modify provisions related to county redistricting.

SB 138: An Act to clarify provisions related to filing a petition to refer an ordinance or resolution.

HB 1076: An Act to permit certain municipalities to elect aldermen at large.

HB 1275: An Act to clarify signature requirements on petitions regarding the change of form of government in municipalities.

HB 1286: An Act to permit municipalities to contribute more to the cost of insurance provided to certain officers or retired employees.

HB 1010: An Act to revise certain references to the Internal Revenue Code.

HB 1284: An Act to increase household income thresholds for a paraplegic tax reduction.

HB 1011: An Act to revise the application process for the reduction of tax on dwellings owned by paraplegics.

HB 1083: An Act to provide a partial property tax exemption for the surviving spouses of certain veterans.

HB 1325: An Act to revise the classification of agricultural land according to soil type.

SB 162: An Act to revise the discretionary formula for reduced taxation of new structures and residential property.

HB 1001: An Act to revise the freeze on assessments for dwellings of disabled and senior citizens.

HB 1014: An Act to make an appropriation to fund tax refunds for elderly persons and persons with a disability and to declare an emergency.

HB 1120: An Act to include carbon dioxide and carbon dioxide capture companies in certain provisions regarding pipeline taxation.

SB 165: An Act to exempt gross receipts of certain coaches from certain gross receipts taxes.

HB 1197: An Act to include certain costs as project costs for tax increment financing districts.

SB 90: An Act to revise certain provisions regarding local building codes.

SB 122: An Act to prohibit private funding of election costs except for gifts of a nominal and intrinsic value. This bill limits the way in which South Dakota elections can be funded.

“Neither the state nor any political subdivision may accept any funds, grants, or gifts for election costs from any source other than the governing body of a political subdivision, the state, or the federal government, except for gifts of a nominal and intrinsic value as defined by the State Board of Elections and given in compliance with the provisions of § 12-18-3.”

SB 108: An Act to repeal certain reporting requirements to the Executive Board of the Legislative Research Council.

HB 1185: An Act to permit the wearing of a beaded graduation cap at a school honoring or graduation ceremony.

HB 1012: An Act to protect students and employees at institutions of higher education from divisive concepts.

HB 1012 is a bill which was put forth by Governor Noem in order to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory and other ‘divisive concepts’ in South Dakota’s public schools.

“The Board of Regents, or the Board of Technical Education, or any institution under their control, may not direct or compel a student to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to divisive concepts. The Board of Regents, or the Board of Technical Education, or any institution under their control may not require their students or employees to attend or participate in any training or orientation that teaches, advocates, acts upon, or promotes divisive concepts.”

HB 1119: An Act to revise the general state aid formula to provide adjustment for alternative education students participating in interscholastic activities.

SB 59: An Act to revise property tax levies for school districts and to revise the state aid to general and special education formulas.

HB 1080: An Act to prolong requirements for increasing teacher compensation.

HB 1302: An Act to modify tuition responsibilities for children in residential treatment centers.

SB 167: An Act to clarify the certification process for teachers and school administrators.

HB 1308: An Act to provide for the payment of signing bonuses to school district staff members.

SB 131: An Act to require the Board of Regents to provide an annual presentation to the special committee.

HB 1024: An Act to revise and repeal certain provisions regarding self-support tuition rates at off-campus locations governed by the Board of Regents.

SB 154: An Act to revise criteria for the South Dakota freedom scholarship.

HB 1009: An Act to revise certain provisions of the Higher Education Savings Plan Act.

SB 71: An Act to revise certain provisions related to the partners in education tax credit program.

SB 46: An Act to protect fairness in women’s sports.

SB 46 is a bill put forth by Noem to ban transgender girls from participating in women’s sports in South Dakota.

“Only female students, based on their biological sex, may participate in any team, sport, or athletic event designated as being for females, women, or girls.”