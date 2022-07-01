SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — July 1 is the day that laws passed and signed from the previous legislative session go into effect. This year’s new statutes cover topics ranging from child support to graduation regalia and beyond.
Below is a list of every new law now in effect in South Dakota.
South Dakota’s new laws for 2022:
- HB 1025: An Act to update legal holidays in South Dakota.
- HB 1196: An Act to designate the traditional flute as the official indigenous musical instrument of South Dakota.
- SB 144: An Act to create the incarceration construction fund for the capital construction of such facilities.
- HB 1087: An Act to revise certain provisions regarding records that are not open to inspection and copying and deliberations in an executive or closed meeting.
- SB 95: An Act to revise provisions regarding the Teacher Compensation Review Board.
- HB 1051: An Act to amend certain provisions relating to the small business credit initiative fund.
- HB 1195: An Act to direct the Indian Education Advisory Council to make an annual report to the Governor and the State-Tribal Relations Committee.
- SB 187: An Act to require state agencies to provide certain information for initiated measure or constitutional amendment fiscal notes.
- SB 2: An Act to publish voter-approved initiated constitutional amendments and initiated measures in the session laws.
- SB 1: An Act to codify legislation enacted in 2021.
- HB 1106: An Act to provide for the security and privacy of certain personally identifiable information for judicial officers and to declare an emergency.
- SB 68: An Act to revise holiday pay for state employees.
- HB 1063: An Act to revise the approval process for state employee household moving allowances.
- SB 57: An Act to add gaming enforcement agents to Class B membership of the South Dakota Retirement System.
- SB 56: An Act to revise certain provisions relating to the South Dakota Retirement System.
- HB 1041: An Act to facilitate legislative oversight of settlement agreements involving a state entity or official.
- HB 1002: An Act to revise certain provisions regarding the investments authorized for state public funds.
- SB 197: An Act to require the POW/MIA flag be displayed in the Senate and House of Representative chambers.
- HB 1127: An Act to modify provisions related to county redistricting.
- SB 138: An Act to clarify provisions related to filing a petition to refer an ordinance or resolution.
- HB 1076: An Act to permit certain municipalities to elect aldermen at large.
- HB 1275: An Act to clarify signature requirements on petitions regarding the change of form of government in municipalities.
- HB 1286: An Act to permit municipalities to contribute more to the cost of insurance provided to certain officers or retired employees.
- HB 1010: An Act to revise certain references to the Internal Revenue Code.
- HB 1284: An Act to increase household income thresholds for a paraplegic tax reduction.
- HB 1011: An Act to revise the application process for the reduction of tax on dwellings owned by paraplegics.
- HB 1083: An Act to provide a partial property tax exemption for the surviving spouses of certain veterans.
- HB 1325: An Act to revise the classification of agricultural land according to soil type.
- SB 162: An Act to revise the discretionary formula for reduced taxation of new structures and residential property.
- HB 1001: An Act to revise the freeze on assessments for dwellings of disabled and senior citizens.
- HB 1014: An Act to make an appropriation to fund tax refunds for elderly persons and persons with a disability and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1120: An Act to include carbon dioxide and carbon dioxide capture companies in certain provisions regarding pipeline taxation.
- SB 165: An Act to exempt gross receipts of certain coaches from certain gross receipts taxes.
- HB 1197: An Act to include certain costs as project costs for tax increment financing districts.
- SB 90: An Act to revise certain provisions regarding local building codes.
- SB 122: An Act to prohibit private funding of election costs except for gifts of a nominal and intrinsic value. This bill limits the way in which South Dakota elections can be funded.
“Neither the state nor any political subdivision may accept any funds, grants, or gifts for election costs from any source other than the governing body of a political subdivision, the state, or the federal government, except for gifts of a nominal and intrinsic value as defined by the State Board of Elections and given in compliance with the provisions of § 12-18-3.”
- SB 108: An Act to repeal certain reporting requirements to the Executive Board of the Legislative Research Council.
- HB 1185: An Act to permit the wearing of a beaded graduation cap at a school honoring or graduation ceremony.
- HB 1012: An Act to protect students and employees at institutions of higher education from divisive concepts.
HB 1012 is a bill which was put forth by Governor Noem in order to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory and other ‘divisive concepts’ in South Dakota’s public schools.
“The Board of Regents, or the Board of Technical Education, or any institution under their control, may not direct or compel a student to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to divisive concepts. The Board of Regents, or the Board of Technical Education, or any institution under their control may not require their students or employees to attend or participate in any training or orientation that teaches, advocates, acts upon, or promotes divisive concepts.”
- HB 1119: An Act to revise the general state aid formula to provide adjustment for alternative education students participating in interscholastic activities.
- SB 59: An Act to revise property tax levies for school districts and to revise the state aid to general and special education formulas.
- HB 1080: An Act to prolong requirements for increasing teacher compensation.
- HB 1302: An Act to modify tuition responsibilities for children in residential treatment centers.
- SB 167: An Act to clarify the certification process for teachers and school administrators.
- HB 1308: An Act to provide for the payment of signing bonuses to school district staff members.
- SB 131: An Act to require the Board of Regents to provide an annual presentation to the special committee.
- HB 1024: An Act to revise and repeal certain provisions regarding self-support tuition rates at off-campus locations governed by the Board of Regents.
- SB 154: An Act to revise criteria for the South Dakota freedom scholarship.
- HB 1009: An Act to revise certain provisions of the Higher Education Savings Plan Act.
- SB 71: An Act to revise certain provisions related to the partners in education tax credit program.
- SB 46: An Act to protect fairness in women’s sports.
SB 46 is a bill put forth by Noem to ban transgender girls from participating in women’s sports in South Dakota.
“Only female students, based on their biological sex, may participate in any team, sport, or athletic event designated as being for females, women, or girls.”
- HB 1079: An Act to revise provisions regarding court transcript costs.
- HB 1104: An Act to revise provisions related to the location of courtroom facilities.
- HB 1109: An Act to revise a provision related to the review of the master jury list.
- HB 1075: An Act to modify legal and official notice publication requirements.
- SB 107: An Act to provide for the remote witnessing of certain legal instruments.
- SB 135: An Act to revise provisions regarding agritourism liability.
- HB 1293: An Act to limit liability for certain child welfare agency licensees.
- SB 199: An Act to revise provisions related to a name change for certain crime victims.
- HB 1162: An Act to define a loaded firearm.
- HB 1113: An Act to prohibit threats made with the intent to coerce an abortion and to provide a penalty therefor.
- SB 195: An Act to establish the burden of proof after a claim of immunity.
- SB 120: An Act to include intentionally manipulated images or recordings in the crime of invasion of privacy by recording.
- SB 77: An Act to enhance the penalty on registered sex offenders who commit sexual contact without consent from a person capable of consenting.
- SB 81: An Act to revise the definition of sexual contact for purposes of sexual contact with a child under eighteen by a person in a position of authority.
- SB 37: An Act to repeal the bingo distributor license and bingo manufacturer license and to repeal the bingo tax.
- HB 1069: An Act to include out-of-state convictions as a basis of an enhanced penalty for certain drug crimes.
- HB 1068: An Act to clarify the processing of sexual assault kits performed on individuals ages sixteen and seventeen.
- HB 1065: An Act to repeal references to nonresident holders of concealed pistol permits.
- SB 212: An Act to revise certain fees collected by the Office of the Secretary of State.
- SB 83: An Act to modify when a motion for expungement of an arrest record may be made and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1100: An Act to revise provisions related to the video recording of certain victim testimony at a preliminary hearing or deposition.
- SB 169: An Act to establish a means for certain Department of Corrections inmates to earn credit against fines or costs ordered by the sentencing court.
- HB 1107: An Act to establish a process for requesting records prepared or maintained by court services officers.
- HB 1036: An Act to revise certain provisions regarding search warrants for tracking devices.
- HB 1328: An Act to require law enforcement to report certain seizures of property.
- SB 119: An Act to prohibit sexual contact between prison employees and prisoners.
- HB 1268: An Act to revise provisions related to name changes when obtaining a marriage license.
- HB 1133: An Act to provide that the cost of a home study required for an adoption is the responsibility of the Department of Social Services.
- HB 1278: An Act to revise the child support obligation schedule.
- HB 1279: An Act to revise certain provisions relating to child support.
- HB 1272: An Act to revise provisions related to counseling for domestic abuse defendants.
- HB 1110: An Act to revise a provision related to the appointment of a guardian ad litem or a special advocate to represent an abused or neglected child.
- HB 1099: An Act to revise provisions related to courtroom modifications for child witnesses.
- HB 1105: An Act to allow for a good cause exception to the time for an involuntary commitment hearing.
- HB 1282: An Act to allow inpatient psychiatric facility placement alternatives for certain patients.
- HB 1103: An Act to provide a reimbursement schedule for chiropractic, dental, and optometric services under the Medicaid program.
- HB 1085: An Act to expand the eligibility for a small estate probate.
- HB 1115: An Act to allow succession to real property by an affidavit.
- HB 1155: An Act to revise the compensation for a township board member overseer.
- HB 1156: An Act to revise provisions regarding weed removal along highways.
- HB 1070: An Act to clarify certain provisions of the rural access infrastructure improvements grant program.
- HB 1082: An Act to revise the motor vehicle excise tax on vehicles leased for more than twenty-eight days to include certain off-road vehicles.
- SB 176: An Act to revise provisions regarding self-propelled agriculture units.
- SB 74: An Act to revise provisions regarding out-of-service motor carrier violations.
- SB 28: An Act to disqualify for life any person from driving a commercial vehicle who is convicted of a felony offense involving human trafficking.
- SB 91: An Act to revise provisions regarding the use of certain lights by county highway department authorized vehicles.
- HB 1078: An Act to authorize the use of electric all-terrain and off-road vehicles on public highways and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1108: An Act to revise provisions related to driving under the influence.
- SB 29: An Act to authorize highway maintenance vehicles to operate at less than the posted minimum speed on interstate highways.
- HB 1084: An Act to provide for the regulation of motorized foot scooters and to declare an emergency.
- SB 93: An Act to revise certain provisions related to the use of epinephrine and supraglottic airway devices by ambulance services.
- HB 1123: An Act to establish licensure for rural emergency hospitals.
- HB 1283: An Act to require the posting of laws regarding hospital, nursing facility, and assisted living center visitation.
- SB 147: An Act to authorize the construction and operation of a nursing facility in Lyman County and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1322: An Act to provide for the direct sale of certain home-produced or home-processed foods and food products.
- HB 1176: An Act to grant immunity from certain liabilities for camping activities.
- SB 136: An Act to revise and clarify certain processes for emergency detainment related to drug and alcohol abuse.
- HB 1027: An Act to place certain substances on the controlled substances schedule and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1038: An Act to establish an opioid abatement and remediation fund and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1292: An Act to regulate delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, THC-O acetate, and hexahydrocannabinol for those under the age of twenty-one.
- HB 1129: An Act to prohibit forms of discrimination in access to organ transplantation.
- HB 1152: An Act to establish rights regarding the disposition of a person’s remains.
- SB 23: An Act to revise the definition of bona fide practitioner-patient relationship.
- SB 9: An Act to revise the definition of a designated caregiver.
- SB 5: An Act to revise acceptable conduct related to the medical use of cannabis.
- SB 19: An Act to permit certain facilities to establish reasonable restrictions related to the medical use of cannabis.
- SB 4: An Act to revise provisions related to a written certification for the medical use of cannabis.
- SB 24: An Act to establish a maximum number of cannabis plants that may be cultivated by a medical cannabis cardholder.
- SB 26: An Act to revise the definition of practitioner for purposes of the medical cannabis program.
- SB 15: An Act to revise provisions providing that certain professions are not subject to discipline for certain conduct relating to medical cannabis.
- SB 6: An Act to revise provisions related to prohibited conduct by schools and landlords related to medical cannabis.
- SB 7: An Act to revise provisions related to custody and visitation rights by medical cannabis cardholders.
- SB 17: An Act to revise provisions regarding cost reimbursement associated with medical cannabis.
- HB 1097: An Act to clarify conduct that is not required related to medical cannabis.
- SB 27: An Act to revise the provisions regarding the denial or nonrenewal of a patient registry identification card.
- SB 21: An Act to revise provisions related to the revocation of a medical cannabis registry identification card.
- SB 13: An Act to repeal provisions permitting certain documents to serve as temporary registry identification cards for medical cannabis.
- SB 14: An Act to revise provisions related to the confidential list of medical cannabis cardholders maintained by the Department of Health.
- SB 190: An Act to revise provisions regarding municipal zoning of medical cannabis establishments.
- SB 118: An Act to establish provisions related to the testing of medical cannabis.
- SB 10: An Act to revise provisions related to verifications required prior to receiving medical cannabis.
- SB 18: An Act to revise rulemaking authority related to medical cannabis.
- HB 1056: An Act to revise provisions related to medical cannabis data maintained by the Department of Health.
- SB 22: An Act to revise a reference to the Division of Criminal Investigation.
- SB 12: An Act to revise the annual report on medical cannabis by the Department of Health to the Legislature.
- HB 1086: An Act to provide for the redistribution of donated prescription drugs and medical supplies.
- HB 1046: An Act to revise the disposal fee for large-scale solid waste disposal facilities operated by political subdivisions.
- HB 1174: An Act to revise requirements for sales of catalytic converters to scrap metal businesses.
- SB 188: An Act to allow for unlicensed businesses to store alcoholic beverages.
- SB 156: An Act to revise certain provisions regarding census estimates for the purposes of off-sale and on-sale liquor licenses.
- SB 101: An Act to revise provisions regarding the sale or service of alcoholic beverages by persons under the age of twenty-one.
- HB 1318: An Act to prohibit medical abortion by telemedicine and to increase the penalty for the unlicensed practice of medicine when performing a medical abortion.
This bill blocks access to telemedicine abortions for women seeking the use of abortion medication.
While this law is in effect, it is also currently subject to pending litigation.
- HB 1121: An Act to revise certain provisions related to advanced life support personnel.
- HB 1122: An Act to require criminal background checks for emergency medical technicians and advanced life support personnel.
- HB 1285: An Act to create a critical care endorsement for emergency medical technician-paramedics.
- HB 1028: An Act to update certain provisions related to the licensure of optometrists.
- SB 86: An Act to revise certain definitions in laws regarding physical therapists.
- HB 1169: An Act to modify the licensing of barbers.
- HB 1062: An Act to revise a provision regarding when a license is not required of a person installing electric wiring.
- HB 1153: An Act to revise the number of class hours required to obtain a responsible broker’s license.
- SB 45: An Act to revise notice and record keeping requirements of real estate brokerages.
- HB 1043: An Act to revise renewal and licensing requirements for plumbers.
- SB 88: An Act to revise certain provisions regarding the State Conservation Commission and conservation districts.
- SB 201: An Act to revise provisions regarding industrial hemp and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1096: An Act to revise provisions regarding livestock identification.
- SB 73: An Act to provide for the use of artificial light and night-vision equipment while hunting coyotes and other predators.
- HB 1131: An Act to provide for a revocation of hunting, trapping, or fishing privileges.
- HB 1050: An Act to repeal obsolete lease requirements for the Black Hills Playhouse.
- HB 1035: An Act to to allow the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources to collect receipts from timber sales on federal lands and disburse those receipts according to federal law.
- SB 152: An Act to provide for ticket-in, ticket-out video lottery.
- SB 98: An Act to add an exemption from the calculation of adjusted gross proceeds from gaming.
- SB 87: An Act to update the South Dakota Coordinate System to conform to national standards.
- HB 1177: An Act to establish provisions regarding ejection of persons from certain lodging establishments and recreational vehicle facilities.
- HB 1289: An Act to update provisions regarding self-service storage.
- SB 203: An Act to revise certain provisions regarding utility facilities and revenue bonds.
- HB 1229: An Act to authorize the formation of corporations and limited liability companies by physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists.
- HB 1060: An Act to consolidate certain domestication provisions in the Uniform Limited Liability Company Act.
- HB 1003: An Act to update references to certain federal motor carrier regulations.
- HB 1214: An Act to prohibit forms of caller identification manipulation and to impose a penalty therefor.
- SB 80: An Act to exempt the provision of electricity through electric vehicle charging stations from the definition of electric utility.
- SB 40: An Act to establish safety standards regarding biogas gathering lines.
- SB 36: An Act to require financial security for the decommissioning of solar facilities.
- SB 35: An Act to increase penalties for actions related to grain transactions.
- SB 38: An Act to prohibit a grain broker from engaging in certain transactions or activities and to provide a penalty therefor.
- SB 39 An Act to reduce the period for filing claims upon the revocation of a grain buyer license.
- HB 1037: An Act to revise the penalty for certain willful violations by grain buyers and grain warehouse operators.
- SB 47: An Act to revise certain provisions regarding money transmission.
- HB 1271: An Act to provide for remote work for employees of money lending licensees and mortgage lender businesses.
- SB 160: An Act to exempt motor vehicle service contracts from the insurance code.
- HB 1117: An Act to revise a certain provision regarding standard nonforfeiture amounts for individual deferred annuities.
- SB 171: An Act to prohibit insurance policies from restricting the method of payment for dental care.
- HB 1102: An Act to reduce the exempt commercial policyholder aggregate premium requirement.
- HB 1059: An Act to permit nonresponsive insurance producer applications be deemed withdrawn as to not constitute a refusal or administrative action.
- HB 1130: An Act to specify taxation, authorization, and standards of practice for the sale of travel insurance.
- SB 148: An Act to revise annuity sales standards.
- SB 79: An Act to clarify cross-references regarding powers of attorney.
- HB 1118: An Act to clarify when a delivery facilitation contractor may be considered an independent contractor.
- HB 1173: An Act to include a common paymaster as within the meaning of employing unit.
- HB 1128: An Act to protect the integrity of reemployment assistance.
- HB 1340: An Act to appropriate money for the ordinary expenses of the legislative, judicial, and executive departments of the state, the current expenses of state institutions, interest on the public debt, and for common schools.
- SB 60: An Act to revise the General Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2022.
- SB 31: An Act to make an appropriation to the Department of Labor and Regulation for the modernization of the reemployment assistance enterprise system and to declare an emergency.
- SB 33: An Act to authorize the Department of Corrections to make healthcare improvements at the South Dakota Women’s Prison, to make an appropriation therefor, and to declare an emergency.
- SB 34: An Act to make an appropriation for the enhancement and improvement of state radio infrastructure and to declare an emergency.
- SB 41: An Act to revise the appropriation for the construction of a National Guard Readiness Center in Sioux Falls, for the purchase and exchange of property between the state and the Sioux Falls Development Foundation, and to declare an emergency.
- SB 42: An Act to authorize the Board of Regents to contract for the design and construction of an addition to the wellness center at the University of South Dakota, to make an appropriation therefor, and to declare an emergency.
- SB 43: An Act to authorize the Board of Regents to contract for the design, renovation, and construction of an addition for a health sciences center at Black Hills State University–Rapid City, to make an appropriation, therefore, and to declare an emergency.
- SB 44: An Act to authorize the Board of Regents to contract for the demolition of Briscoe Hall and the existing Lincoln Hall, and the design and construction of the new Lincoln Hall, at Northern State University, to make an appropriation, therefore, and to declare an emergency.
- SB 48: An Act to make an appropriation for the redesign and renovation of the Wagner Readiness Center and to declare an emergency.
- SB 49: An Act to authorize the Department of the Military to construct a cold storage building located in Rapid City, South Dakota, to make an appropriation therefor, and to declare an emergency.
- SB 50: An Act to make an appropriation for water, wastewater and storm water projects throughout state government, and to declare an emergency.
- SB 5:1 An Act to make an appropriation to support firefighter training equipment and recruitment efforts in the state, and to declare an emergency.
- SB 52: An Act to make an appropriation for the replacement of the Richmond Lake spillway, for the general maintenance and repair of other state-owned dams, and to declare an emergency.
- SB 53: An Act to authorize the Department of Corrections to purchase certain real property and contract for design of a community work center for offenders committed to the Department of Corrections, to make an appropriation therefor, and to declare an emergency.
- SB 54: An Act to appropriate funds for the Dakota State University Cyber Program Expansion and to declare an emergency.
- SB 55: An Act to appropriate funds for the expansion of broadband infrastructure and to declare an emergency.
- SB 58: An Act to make an appropriation for the construction of a new state public health laboratory and the renovation of the existing laboratory and to declare an emergency.
- SB 61: An Act to make an appropriation to the Board of Technical Education to support the purchase of simulation equipment for a health sciences clinical simulation center on the campus of Southeast Technical College and to declare an emergency.
- SB 62: An Act to make an appropriation for eligible water, wastewater, storm water, and nonpoint source projects and to declare an emergency.
- SB 63: An Act to revise the appropriation for road improvements to the State Veterans Cemetery, to provide for ordinary operations of the cemetery, and to declare an emergency.
- SB 64: An Act to make appropriations from the water and environment fund and its revolving fund subfunds for various water and environmental purposes and to declare an emergency.
- SB 67: An Act to make an appropriation to the Department of Game, Fish and Parks to improve and repair infrastructure around Lake Alvin and Newell Lake and to declare an emergency.
- SB 84: An Act to make an appropriation for the design, renovation, and construction of a multi-purpose facility at the Cottonwood Field Station and to declare an emergency.
- SB 97: An Act to authorize the Board of Regents to acquire the incubator building located on the campus of South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, to contract for the design and renovation thereof, to make an appropriation therefor, and to declare an emergency.
- SB 103: An Act to make an appropriation to support the teen court grant program and to declare an emergency.
- SB 130: An Act to authorize the Board of Regents to acquire property, contract for the design and construction of the Dakota State University Applied Research Lab, to make an appropriation therefor, and to declare an emergency.
- SB 132: An Act to make an appropriation for multi-media lab equipment at Black Hills State University and to declare an emergency.
- SB 133: An Act to make an appropriation to the Board of Regents to upgrade an education lab and purchase resources at Black Hills State University and to declare an emergency.
- SB 155: An Act to make an appropriation for programs that assist victims of domestic violence, abuse, and neglect and to declare an emergency.
- SB 161: An Act to make an appropriation for matching funds to enhance research in manufacturing processes having lunar application and planetary use in tribal housing development and to declare an emergency.
- SB 170: An Act to make an appropriation for costs related to forest resiliency and growth in the state and to declare an emergency.
- SB 174: An Act to make an appropriation to provide a grant for the construction of a facility to provide certain health facilities and services and to declare an emergency.
- SB 196: An Act to make an appropriation to provide grants for certain residential alternative care programs and to declare an emergency.
- SB 213: An Act to revise Senate Bill 60, the General Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2022, as previously enacted in the Ninety-Seventh Session of the South Dakota Legislature.
- HB 1013: An Act to make an appropriation for certain costs related to Capitol Lake and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1016: An Act to make an appropriation for costs related to disasters in the state and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1017: An Act to make an appropriation for costs related to suppression of wildfires in the state and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1018: An Act to make an appropriation for the construction of a storage garage in Rapid City and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1019: An Act to make an appropriation for the payment of extraordinary litigation expenses and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1020: An Act to authorize the Bureau of Administration to construct an addition to the Kinsman Building in Pierre, to make an appropriation therefor, and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1021: An Act to authorize the Board of Regents to acquire property, contract for the design and construction of an athletics events center at Dakota State University, to make an appropriation therefor, and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1022: An Act to authorize the Board of Regents to contract for the design and renovation of, and construction of an addition to, the Stanley J. Marshall Center at South Dakota State University, to make an appropriation, therefore, and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1023: An Act to authorize the Board of Regents to demolish a South Dakota State University building and to make an appropriation therefor.
- HB 1030: An Act to make an appropriation to reimburse certain health care professionals who have complied with the requirements for certain health care recruitment assistance programs and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1031: An Act to make an appropriation to the Board of Technical Education to construct an advanced manufacturing laboratory space and classrooms on the campus of Lake Area Technical College and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1032: An Act to make an appropriation to the Board of Technical Education to construct an agriculture and diesel power laboratory and multi-purpose space on the campus of Mitchell Technical College and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1033: An Act to make an appropriation for the provision of housing infrastructure loans and grants.
- HB 1034: An Act to make an appropriation from the coordinated natural resources conservation fund to the State Conservation Commission and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1047: An Act to make an appropriation to the Department of Education to improve and renovate the Cultural Heritage Center and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1092: An Act to make an appropriation for the precision agriculture cybersecurity CyberAg partnership initiative and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1137: An Act to make an appropriation for high performance computing and data storage systems at South Dakota State University and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1209: An Act to make an appropriation to the Board of Regents for improving the National Music Museum at the University of South Dakota and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1210: An Act to make an appropriation to the Board of Regents to provide grant funding for a new biomedical facility at the research park in Sioux Falls, and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1273: An Act to authorize the Department of the Military to purchase certain real property in Chamberlain and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1277: An Act to make an appropriation to the State Conservation Commission, transfer moneys thereto, and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1306: An Act to make an appropriation to rural access infrastructure funds and to declare an emergency.