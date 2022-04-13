SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As Sioux Falls continues to grow, participation in local elections remains below average. Of the 122,445 registered voters in Sioux Falls, only 29,896 cast ballots in Tuesday’s city-wide election.

That’s compared to 30.5% turnout in the 2018 election and 32.93% in 2014. In the last twenty years, turnout peaked at 37.8% engagement in 2006.

While this year’s 24% is lower than average, Minnehaha County Auditor Ben Kyte said his office was expecting around 30,000 voters to show up for the election on Tuesday.

The two precincts with the highest voter turnout were in central and southeastern Sioux Falls. Precinct 5-19 near 33rd and Kiwanis Avenue had the highest turnout with 42% of eligible voters turning in a ballot. In that area, only 37 absentee ballots were turned in with the other 264 voters choosing to vote in person on election day.

In the map above you can view the voter turnout for each precinct in Sioux Falls.

Only one other precinct saw voter turnout over 40%. The 2-2 precinct in southeastern Sioux Falls near Tuthill had a 41% turnout with 105 of 710 people voting absentee.

There were two precincts that had less than 10% voter turnout. Both the 4-5 precinct in northern Sioux Falls and the 5-15 precinct near 10th Street and Cliff Avenue saw only 4% of eligible residents show up at the polls.

Overall, absentee votes were up compared to past elections. The 2022 election saw a total of 4,369 absentee ballots cast compared to 3,200 in 2018.