234 South Dakota K-12 schools reporting COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — In the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), the state has reported a total of 1,192 cases of COVID-19 in K-12 schools between August 8 and September 11. Of the 1,192 total cases, 963 have been among students, and 229 have been among staff.

The most recent update for the week of Sept 5-11 shows a combined total of 337 new confirmed and probable cases in K-12. Overall, there are 653 active infections and 539 recovered cases.

As of this latest update, there are 665 South Dakota K-12 schools with 0 cases, 151 schools with 1-2 cases, and 83 schools with 3 or more cases. Among schools reporting 3 or more cases, this is an increase of 24 schools from the week before.

Total cases among South Dakota’s colleges, universities and technical schools between August 8 and September 11 total 210.

In the latest update for the week of Sept. 5-11, there have been a total of 56 new confirmed and probable cases. Active infections currently number 78, and there are 132 recovered cases.

As of this latest update, there are 2 South Dakota colleges, universities and technical schools with 0 cases, 5 with 1-2 cases, and 8 with 3 or more cases.

South Dakota State University leads the pack in terms of total cases between August 8 and September 11. You can see a break down of the number of cases at each institution in the chart above.