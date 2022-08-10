BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Water brings people together.

Standing next to a 220-foot water tower near Beresford, U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary Tanya Trujillo heard stories about how the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System has brought political foes from competing states together. Trujillo was in South Dakota to highlight $75.5 million that is going to the Vermillion-based water system from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021.

“It’s a great day when we can come out and talk about the good news stories of our work,” Trujillo told reporters after the dedication ceremony. “I think this is a great example of where a regional approach has been really successful.”

Since July 2012, the Lewis and Clark system has been providing water to Sioux Falls and it currently supplies water for 14 other towns as far as Worthington, Minnesota. Construction on the full project is 93% complete but five members – Madison in South Dakota and Hull, Sheldon, Sibley and Sioux Center in Iowa are still awaiting water.

Troy Larson, the executive director for the Lewis and Clark water system, said the water tower near Beresford, which holds 2.5 million gallons of water, will help serve Sioux Center, Sheldon and Hull. Larson told the story how the Lewis and Clark water project was the only issue former U.S. Senator Al Franken, a Democrat from Minnesota, and former U.S. Representative Steve King, a Republican from Iowa, could agree on.

“Lewis and Clark has been a project that for years has transcended state lines and party lines,” Larson said. “Everyone has worked together, very cooperatively. It’s just really been a project where you see the best from Congress and our federal agencies.”

A Lewis and Clark Regional Water System water tower near Beresford.

Trujillo joked during the ceremony that it appeared “half of the U.S. Senate” was in attendance because staffers from Minnesota’s two Senators (Democrats Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar), South Dakota’s two Senators (Republicans John Thune and Mike Rounds) and Iowa’s two Senators (Republicans Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst) were present.

The spirit of working together is what Trujillo said many areas of the United States will need to combat drought challenges. She said when she works closely with scientists and other experts through the Department of the Interior, predictions of hotter and drier climates stand out.

“Water is life,” Trujillo said. “We don’t know how long the drought is going to last. We don’t know when the next series of rains are going to come. We have to be prepared for whatever conditions we’re going to be seeing.”

Trujillo said officials are also planning for more increased variability with harsh dry years followed by high water years.

Dani Fettig, the rural water manager for the Bureau of Reclamation, called the Lewis and Clark water project very unique.

“We don’t have a lot of other states cooperating on large projects like this,” Fettig said. “(It) takes a lot of work from all of the governmental agencies and support from the local entities.”

She said Lewis and Clark’s water system model could be an example for other areas across the United States. She said the Bureau of Reclamation is always committed to working with anyone coming forward with ideas.

Looking ahead to 2030

Larson said the final five members of the system hope to be added in the next five years starting with Sioux Center and Hull by the end of this year.

In total, Larson said more than $400 million has been spent on the project which started in 1990 and was authorized by Congress in 2000. Water rates cover 100% of the operation and maintenance expenses.

“There’s no way the 20 cities and rural water systems could have afforded that on their own,” Larson said about the amount of money needed for the project. “They’d have been better off buying bottled water if they had to pay for it themselves.”

Along with completing the 20-member system, Larson said the treatment plant is eyeing expansion from 44 million gallons a day to 60 million gallons a day by 2030.

“This is just a game changer project for the region,” Larson said. “A lot of people didn’t think it would happen when Lewis and Clark was originally incorporated.”