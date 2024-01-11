SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state has about $130.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money left and the state’s Bureau of Finance Management (BFM) wants the state to spend about $12.4 million of it on South Dakota men’s and women’s prisons. The state would also be able to use an additional $10 million from the general fund because of ARPA.

The BFM gave the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations an update Wednesday on the remaining ARPA or state fiscal recovery funds from the federal government left to be spent. The remaining ARPA money must be allocated during this legislative session.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We are planning to leverage $2.4 million for the women’s prison and $10 million at the men’s prison,” BFM commissioner Jim Terwilliger said.

The state is also able to leverage the $10 million minimum allowed for revenue replacement, Terwilliger said.

“We didn’t really lose any revenue as a result of the pandemic but there is a minimum amount you can use for revenue replacement,” Terwilliger said.

The $10 million in revenue replacement would be used for correctional health care for one year, he said. “That frees up $10 million of general funds on a one-time basis,” Terwilliger said.

“The freed up $10 million from the general fund would go to help with the prison costs,” Terwilliger said.

The total is about $22.4 million leveraged for prisons.

“I want to commend you for finding ways to use some of this for prison construction. I think we are all very pleased to see that,” appropriations committee member Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen said.

In addition to prison funding the remaining APRA money should also be used for environmental projects through the DANR and for similar projects for the state.

Terwilliger said the bulk of the nearly $975 million the state has received in ARPA money has been spent on water, wastewater and similar environmental projects. The BFM recommends the bulk of the remaining $130 million go to similar projects. It has recommended about $95 million or $94 million in environmental projects.

The BFM said abut $12.8 million should be used for state-based environmental projects.

“Looking at the DANR environmental projects, the $95 million,… it kind of feels to me like this is a sort of of a default…,” Venhuizen said. “Are there any other allowable uses for this money that we should be talking about before we finalize this because I don’t feel really strongly about that $95 (million).”

“What I would add to this, the $95 million I believe… there’d be a lot of benefits to helping those projects at DANR,” said Morgan Gruebele, a chief budget analyst for the BFM.

Gruebele said one allowed expenditure is road projects and that could be an item for future discussion.

“But outside of that we’ve done a pretty thorough analysis and without starting any new programs that would cause on-going expenses this is kind of where we see the benefit,” Gruebele said.

Venhuizen said he didn’t question the value of DANR projects but just wanted to know what else could qualify.

The $95 million or $94 million amounts used is because the BFM has recommended the state Department of Labor and Regulation receive $1 million from what’s recommended of the $95 million for the DANR. Terwilliger said the DLR could use the $1 million to help with increased expenses for a software project.

Committee member Democrat Rep. Linda Duba said VOCA (Victims of Crime Act) is likely eligible for ARPA funding. It could be an area in which to use some of the remaining ARPA money, she said. “Our VOCA funding dollars continue to decrease,” Duba said.

Terwilliger said he’s aware of some states using ARPA money for VOCA funding. The state is checking to see if those states used revenue replacement money for VOCA funding, he said.