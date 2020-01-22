2,188 confirmed flu cases in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 74 people have been hospitalized and three have died due to this season’s influenza strains in South Dakota.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the Type B (unspecified) strain has impacted South Dakota the most with 1,254 confirmed cases. The second most common being Type A (unspecified) with 703 confirmed cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks the flu across the nation. As of January 11, 2020, the flu is widespread throughout the United States with the exceptions of Oregon and Hawaii.

Check this story later today to hear how doctors are combating this year’s influenza strains and their suggestions for patients.