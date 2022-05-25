SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On the afternoon of Tuesday, May 24, an 18-year-old shooter opened fire in a Texas elementary school, killing 19 students and 2 adults, and injuring several others. The sheer scale of this mass shooting event, coupled with the age of the victims, has wrapped the nation in a fabric of mourning, rightfully so for such a tragic event.

But events in this vein are not uncommon in the United States. By June 3, 2021, there had been 244 mass shooting events in the United States. As of May 25, 2022, there have been 213.

This data comes from the website gunviolencearchive.org, a website that tracks mass shooting events, which was formed in 2013 to provide free online public access to accurate information about gun-related violence in the United States.

The organization defines an event with a minimum of four victims killed or injured, not including shooters who may also have been killed or injured at the time.

So far in 2022, the 213 mass shooting events in the U.S. have had a combined 1,165 victims. Of these victims, 922 were injured. 243 were killed.

Below you can view an interactive map showing the locations of mass shootings in the U.S. this year, including the date and the number of victims killed and injured.

Shootings occurring in January are marked in purple, February in Blue, March in orange, April in yellow and May in black.