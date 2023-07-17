SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-year and more than $20 million road construction project in eastern Sioux Falls is entering the final stages.

Last May, construction started on widening Arrowhead Parkway a half mile east and west of Six Mile Road as well as realigning the intersection between the two highways. City of Sioux Falls engineer Brad Ludens said the project is on schedule to be finished in the next two months.

“The contract completion date to get all the lanes open up and full traffic capacity is August 11,” Ludens told KELOLAND News. “We’re on track to meet that here in about a month.”

Along with the new roads, Ludens said underground utilities, water main, sanitary sewer, storm drainage, streetlights and traffic signals were all new to the area and added in the project.

You can view some before and after photos in the pictures below.

On the left, the intersection of Six Mile Road and Arrowhead Parkway looking north in May 2022.

On the right, the intersection of Six Mile Road and Arrowhead Parkway looking north in July 2023.

“The median section should look familiar to motorists. It’s designed to be the same as the median just to the west of Veterans Parkway, between Veterans Parkway and Sycamore Avenue,” Ludens said. “We’re trying to have that same look and feel throughout this whole corridor as we expand Arrowhead Parkway out to the east.”

Ludens said alongside the development to Arrowhead Parkway, housing developments are filling in between Veterans Parkway and Willow Run Golf Course.

“Traffic is only going to increase out here,” Ludens said. “Widening the road will increase that traffic capacity in order to accommodate that additional growth here on the East Side.”

KELO Arrowhead Parkway and Six Mile road in July 2023.

KELO Arrowhead Parkway and Six Mile road in July 2023.

KELO Arrowhead Parkway and Six Mile road in July 2023.

The old intersection of Six Mile Road and Arrowhead Parkway looking east.

The old intersection of Six Mile Road and Arrowhead Parkway looking south.

Photo from SDDOT in September 2022.

Photo from SDDOT in September 2022.

Before the project began, there were a number of meetings held with the Split Rock Township and the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The Split Rock Township makes up many of the homes and businesses south of Arrowhead Parkway between Veterans Parkway and Six Mile Road.

Ludens said the DOT has been the lead organization on the construction at Arrowhead Parkway. T&R Contracting was awarded the bid for $21.7 million and has led the project.

In 2024, Ludens said there’ll be no construction in the area but changes will continue in 2025. Veterans Parkway will be widened near and there’ll be a new intersection with Arrowhead Parkway constructed.

“There will be a year break in between major construction projects out here,” Ludens said. “We wanted to get this section done first so that it opens up some more detour routes and things like that for construction when we get to that in 2025.”