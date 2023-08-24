SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Through Wednesday, Aug. 23, there’s been 21 cases of West Nile reported in South Dakota.

The 21 human cases have come in 16 different counties (Beadle, Brown, Campbell, Davison, Faulk, Hughes, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lincoln, Mead, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Sanborn, Walworth and Yankton) according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Health officials are predicting a total of 61 West Nile cases will be reported in South Dakota for the 2023 season. Nationwide, there’s been 247 West Nile cases in more than 30 states as of Aug. 22.

There’s eight counties with mosquito pools testing positive for West Nile.

Health officials say people should wear bug spray, remove standing water, cover exposed skin and take caution at dusk and dawn.