SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday is Veterans Day and many businesses in Sioux Falls are honoring those who served with special deals and discounts. Most, if not all, of these establishments require an active duty or veteran military ID.

If there is a business or restaurant offering special Veterans Day discounts not listed, please email gterrall@keloland.com.

Local or regional restaurants

Blarney Stone Pub

Free pint of beer.

Flyboy Donuts

All four locations (10th St, Western Ave, 57th St and Sertoma) will offer veterans a free traditional donut or a coffee on Saturday.

Kaladi’s Bistro

Military will get a 25% discount.

MacKenzie River Pizza

MacKenzie River will take 25% off the entire table.

Oh My Cupcakes

Free cupcake and a cup of coffee at both locations (Western and East 10th)

Philips Diner

The diner is offering a 10% discount for veterans and active duty military.

ROAM Kitchen and Bar

ROAM is offering a free meal to thank veterans.

Chain restaurants

Applebees

Veterans can choose between seven different meal options for their free lunch or dinner meal. Both locations in Sioux Falls are participating.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is offering a free chicken biscuit from 6:30-10:30 a.m. and a free original chicken sandwich from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chili’s

Veterans and active duty members can receive one of four meals from their select menu for free while dining in.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is offering a free slice of double fudge chocolate cake with an in-store purchase.

Famous Dave’s

Veterans can get a pork sandwich with a side for free at the Famous Dave’s in Sioux Falls.

Granite City

From 11-4 p.m. on Saturday, veterans can choose a free meal from Granite City’s special Veterans Day menu. The lunch combo includes a non-alcoholic drink, cheeseburger with a side, a half sandwich or half pasta with a soup or salad.

Hy-Vee

Veterans can get a free breakfast in the Hy-Vee Market Grille and 15% off grocery purchases.

IHOP

IHOP is offering a free stack of red white and blue pancakes to veterans on Saturday.

Olive Garden

There are five free meal options veterans can choose from at Olive Garden including the cheese ravioli, spaghetti, fettuccine alfredo, chicken parmigiana and never ending soup, salad and breadsticks.

Perkins

The Magnificent Seven meal at Perkins, which includes three pancakes, two eggs and two choices of meat, will be free for veterans all day on Saturday.

Red Lobster

Veterans will get a promo voucher for a free meal that they can redeem from November 13 through December 10. They will also receive 10% off their meal on Saturday.

Scooters Coffee

All Scooters locations are offering a free drink of any size for veterans.

Sickies Garage

Veterans can get a free Garage Burger or 20% off an item of their choice.

Starbucks

All drive thru Starbucks are offering veterans a free tall coffee on Veterans Day.