SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a demand for studio and one-bedroom rental units in Sioux Falls but some one-person households are renting one and two bedroom units, according to a 2023 affordable housing study update.

The city partnered with the Augustana Research Institute for a comprehensive affordable housing study in 2021. The study was recently updated.

Study results were shared at a December 5 Sioux Falls City Council informational meeting.

Smaller households are driving a demand for larger rental units, according to the study.

Growth is expected to occur primarily among small households of one to two people, for whom smaller rentals of zero, one, or two bedrooms may suffice, the study said.

For the 50% to 80% AMI income brackets, the biggest demand for one and two bedrooms is from one-person households. Those one-person households could live in a studio apartment.

The annual income at 50% of the area median family income for one person is $28,900. It’s $33,000 for a two-person household. At 80%, the income is $46,200 for one person and $52,800 for a two-person household.

But households making 30% or less of the AMI are creating a need for studio and one-bedroom apartments.

That’s a change from the 2021 comprehensive study.

“The deficit of housing that makes up the housing gap is largely for one bedroom or studio apartments. We’re really talking about small households made up of just one or two people,” Dr. Suzanne Smith of the Augustana Research Institute said at a Dec. 5 informational meeting.

Logan Penfield, the city’s housing manager, said researchers and officials initially believed the 2023 data would show a need for multiple bedrooms for larger families at the 30% or less AMI.

The need for studio and one-bedroom units will continue through 2028. “In 2028, there is a projected need for 3,650 additional studio or one-bedroom units affordable at 30% AMI or below,” the 2023 update said.

“By 2028, the biggest area of need will be zero to one bedroom apartments,” Smith said.

At 30% or lower of the AMI, the household income with two people is $19,800 or less, based on 2021 numbers. Thirty percent or lower of the AMI is considered extremely low income.

The new information illustrates why the Augustana Research Institute and its partners updated the 2021 comprehensive study on affordable housing.

The city will invest about $5.8 million in combined city and one-time federal money into affordable housing. The $4 million from the city will go to housing for people making 40% or less of median family income; priority will go to people making 30% or less.

The updated study shows other trends.

There is a risk that some contracted lower income rentals will go offline by 2028. The study estimates 281 studio and one-bedroom rentals for those at 30% or below AMI are at risk of being lost after contracts end. Another 48 one-bedroom and two-bedroom units at this income level could be lost.

Eighty-three studio and one bedroom units for households who make 50% to 80% of AMI could be gone by 2028. Fifty-four one- and two-bedroom units at this income level could be lost.

The study also discusses the demand for one-bedroom owner occupied homes.

Smith said this data should be considered a place holder. There is a projected need for 191 one-bedroom homes for households making 50% to 80% of the AMI. That would be classified as affordable at no more than a house valued at $198,000 in 2021, Smith said. In 2023, that value is more like $230,000 to $240,000, she said.