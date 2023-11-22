SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands are expected to gather in downtown Sioux Falls on Friday, November 24 for the 31st Annual Sioux Falls Parade of Lights.

The parade starts at 7:30 p.m. and runs along Philips Avenue from 13th Street to 5th. Joe Batcheller, president of Downtown Sioux Falls, recommends people show up early to get good seats.

“There’s people that are diehard and they’ll come out no matter what and that’s what we like to see,” Batcheller said. “So, we expect there’ll be a good crowd on Friday evening.”

Batcheller said he’s seen people lining the streets as early as noon when the weather is nice. There will also be bleacher options available along Philips Avenue, but people are encouraged to bring their own chairs to set up.

If the street view doesn’t provide enough sights, there are three prime viewing locations along Philips: the PAve balcony, the steps outside Woodgrain Brewing and the Holiday Inn parking ramp.

“You’ll see people in office buildings, in apartments, standing on parking decks, watching the parade,” Batcheller said. “You’ll see people hanging out up there to get more of a bird’s eye view.”

This year’s parade will feature 70 floats, hot air ballooners, drum corps and local marching bands. According to Batcheller, last year’s parade saw 53,000 people and Downtown Sioux Falls is hoping for a similar turnout this year.

If you’re unable to make it out or would prefer to cozy up at home, you can catch a livestream of the parade of lights the night of, right here on KELOLAND.com, hosted by Scot Mundt and Grant Sweeter.

As for the weather, Friday evening is shaping up to be a cold one with a high of 29 degrees and a low of 19 degrees.

“There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing,” Batcheller said. “If it’s a little too cold, just throw some long johns on, it’s still going to be a fun time. It’s a great opportunity to get out and kick off the holiday shopping season.”

KELOLAND News has created a map indicating the parade route, bathroom, bleacher and parking locations, open restaurants and bars and the prime viewing locations.

Parking

Lot at corner of 5th and Main

Lot north of Siouxland Libraries Downtown

Garage on Dakota Avenue

Garage near Philips Avenue Diner

Lot at corner of 10th and Main

Garage next to the Downtown bus station

Garage behind 10th Street Mural

Garage at corner of 12th and Main

Bleachers

In front of Midco Downtown

In front of Fernson Brewery

Philips Avenue Plaza

In front of First National Bank

In front of the Orpheum Theater

Porta Potties