SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The calendar has turned to August, which means the high school football season is just days away. Practice for all 9-Man classes and Class 11B can begin on Thursday, August 4.

Classes 11AAA, 11AA and 11A can begin practice on Monday, August 8. The first games of the year are set for Friday, August 19.

With the return of football, comes the return of the KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week!

Each week, at least one high school football game will stream on our website. 17 games are slated to stream on KELOLAND.com this fall, with a potential for more!

*The schedule below is subject to change*

Here is a look at the 17 games that are set to stream as the Game of the Week:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19 – GROTON VS. ABERDEEN RONCALLI

The first livestream game of the 2022 high school football season will be a rivalry that’ll be played at one of the nicest stadiums in the state.

Aberdeen Roncalli will play host to Groton Area at the new Dacotah Bank Stadium on the campus of Northern State University.

Dacotah Bank Stadium – Northern State University

The Tigers finished 7-1 in 2021, but suffered a first round upset loss in the playoffs to Wagner. Roncalli finished 6-2 in 2021. They suffered a second round loss to Beresford in the playoffs.

The first livestream game of the year will not only be a rivalry matchup, but it’ll also be a battle of two playoff teams from last season in class 11B.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26 – LINCOLN VS. ROOSEVELT

The second livestream game of the high school football season will feature a cross town rivalry in Sioux Falls. Roosevelt will play host to Lincoln at Howard Wood Field.

The Patriots return a team that was quite young in 2021, yet they were still able to reach the 11AAA semifinals.

Roosevelt suffered a 42-28 loss to O’Gorman to end their season in 2021.

Both teams return plenty of talent from 2021, which should make for an exciting start to the 11AAA season.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27 – HARRISBURG VS. JEFFERSON

The third livestream game of the football season will feature the state’s newest team against the defending state champions.

The game on August 27 will see Jefferson play their first game of 2022, following their first offseason in team history. The offseason can add to a team’s experience and talent and for Jefferson, their first offseason was much needed for growth.

On the other side of the field, it’s Harrisburg playing their first game of the year as the defending 11AAA State Champions. However, the Tigers will have a lot of shoes to fill as they graduated a lot of talent following the 2021 season.

Those two factors will make for a fun storyline between the Tigers and Cavaliers.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 – RAPID CITY CENTRAL VS. LINCOLN

The fourth game of the fall features the start of a Friday double header. First up, it’s Rapid City Central and Lincoln.

It’ll be another chance to look at the Patriots, who are coming off that semifinal finish in 2021.

It’ll also be our first check of Rapid City Central, who is looking to take that next step in 2022. The Cobblers finished just 1-8 in 2021 and they’re looking to improve on that record this season.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 – JEFFERSON VS. WASHINGTON

The second game of the September 2 double header will feature Sioux Falls Jefferson against Sioux Falls Washington.

September 2 will also be our first look at the 2022 Washington team.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 – BRANDON VALLEY VS. HARRISBURG

The sixth livestream Game of the Week will feature a rematch of the last two 11AAA state championships.

This year’s Tiger Bowl will see Harrisburg play host Brandon Valley on September 3.

The Lynx defeated Harrisburg in 2020 to claim the state title, while in 2021, Harrisburg earned a season sweep of Brandon Valley. The Tigers completed an undefeated season in 2021, to win the 11AAA state championship.

The September 3 meeting between the two teams will be yet another chance to see these two talented programs cross paths.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 – O’GORMAN VS. TEA AREA

The next game to livestream on KELOLAND.com is a cross class battle between 11AAA O’Gorman and 11AA Tea Area.

That game will be the first look at both the Knights and the Titans this season.

Tea Area is coming off a runner-up finish in the 11AA state championship last season.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 – WASHINGTON VS. ROOSEVELT

Saturday, September 10 is the 2022 President’s Bowl as the four Sioux Falls schools will be in action at Howard Wood Field.

The first matchup features Sioux Falls Washington against Sioux Falls Roosevelt. Both teams suffered season ending losses in the quarterfinals of the playoffs in 2021.

Kick-off is set for 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 – JEFFERSON VS. LINCOLN

The second game of this year’s President’s Bowl will feature Sioux Falls Jefferson against Sioux Falls Lincoln.

This game will be a fun one to watch as we get to see two of the top quarterbacks in the entire state.

Lincoln’s Tate Schafer and Jefferson’s Taylen Ashley are two players that can succeed both with throwing the football and running.

It should be a perfect way to wrap up the 2022 President’s Bowl. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 – LINCOLN VS. HARRISBURG

The tenth game of the fall will feature a rematch of the 11AAA semifinals. Harrisburg will play host to Lincoln, the same team they beat to reach the state championship last year.

The Tigers edged out Lincoln, 17-10 in the semis.

Kick-off for this game is set for 6 p.m. in Harrisburg.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 – HARRISBURG VS. ROOSEVELT

Roosevelt’s homecoming contest will be the 11th game to livestream on KELOLAND.com this fall.

It’ll be a 5 p.m. kick-off as the Rough Riders play host to Harrisburg.

This will be a big matchup late in the year, as there will be less than a month in the season come September 23.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 – O’GORMAN VS. JEFFERSON

Our second look at the O’Gorman Knights will come on Friday, September 30 when they travel to Howard Wood Field to play Sioux Falls Jefferson.

A fun matchup to watch in this game will be the battle of talented quarterbacks.

O’Gorman’s Bennett Dannenbring returns for his senior season, as does Jefferson’s Taylen Ashley. Both have an assortment of weapons to throw to as well.

This game is the first of a double header. Kick-off is set for 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 – HARRISBURG VS. WASHINGTON

The second game on September 30 will feature Harrisburg and Washington at Howard Wood Field.

There is just three games left in the season following this contest, making this late September contest crucial.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7 – BRANDON VALLEY VS. LINCOLN

Game 14 of the fall football season will feature Brandon Valley and Lincoln.

It’ll be another chance to see Lincoln, but more importantly, it’ll give us our second look at Brandon Valley.

We get a chance to see the Lynx early in the year, but this will be our opportunity to see BV late in the season.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14 – WASHINGTON VS. LINCOLN

The 15th game of the fall season will feature a fun eastside rivalry between Washington and Lincoln.

It doesn’t matter what sport is being played, when the Patriots and Warriors meet, something interesting will happen.

This is the second to final week of the regular season, which means there will be a lot of playoff implications on the line between the two teams.

That, along with the rivalry will make for an interesting matchup at Howard Wood Field.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 – BRANDON VALLEY VS. ROOSEVELT

The final day of the regular season for 11AAA, 11AA and 11A is Thursday, October 20. On that day, two games will be played at Howard Wood Field.

The first game at HWF will feature Brandon Valley against Washington. With the talent expected to return to these two rosters, one can only assume there will be plenty of playoff implications on the line in this one.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 – ROOSEVELT VS. JEFFERSON

The final game of the 2022 high school football regular season will feature a pair of rivals on the westside of Sioux Falls.

Jefferson will meet Roosevelt in the final regular season game at 8 p.m.

PLAYOFF FOOTBALL

The quarterfinal round of the high school football playoffs begin on Thursday, October 27. The semifinals are the following week on Friday, November 4.

KELOLAND Sports will look to livestream at least one game in each of those playoff rounds.

All games this season can be seen on the Game of the Week page on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by Grant Sweeter.