SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Data from South Dakota and Minnesota shows the impact last year’s ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States had on two neighboring states with differing views on abortion.

Both the South Dakota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Health released annual reports, required by each state’s own laws, on the number of induced abortions in each state. The two reports are the first annual reports in each state since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision in the case Dobbs v. Jackson.

In South Dakota, there were 137 abortions performed in 2022, which was down from 192 abortions in 2021. Of the 137 abortions performed in South Dakota in 2022, 123 (90%) were performed on South Dakota residents. In the past five years, there’s been more than 1,200 abortions performed in South Dakota.

You can see a breakdown of the number of abortions performed in South Dakota in the graph below.

After the SCOTUS ruling, South Dakota’s trigger ban on abortions took effect. The law, passed in 2005, makes abortion a Class 6 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and up to a $4,000 fine. The only exception to this would be cases where medical judgment deems an abortion to be necessary to save the life of the mother. There is no exception for rape or incest.

The 2022 data from the SDDOH shows abortion data stopped in July after the SCOTUS ruling in late June. You can see a breakdown of abortions per month in 2022 compared to 2021 in the graph below.

While abortions declined in South Dakota in 2022, the number of abortions increased in Minnesota. In 2022, there were 12,175 abortions performed in Minnesota compared to 10,138 in 2021, an increase of nearly 20%.

Of the 12,175 abortions performed in Minnesota, 10,166 were performed on Minnesotans. There were more than 2,000 abortions performed on non-Minnesotans, including 874 from Wisconsin, 383 from North Dakota, 271 from South Dakota, 174 from Iowa and 150 from Texas.

You can see the numbers of out-of-state abortions performed in Minnesota in the graph below.

The 2022 report from the MNDOH will change in 2023 as Minnesota lawmakers passed a law changing the requirements of a reporting form used by physicians or facilities performing abortions.

What’s next for abortion law in South Dakota?

In 2023, the South Dakota Legislature passed a law to clarify that a person seeking an abortion is not criminally liable and a law to revise statute relating to the expenses of both parents throughout pregnancy and childbirth.

House Bill 1169 brought forward by Sioux Falls Republican Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt looked to clarify the “life of the mother” language in the state’s trigger ban, but it was never debated by lawmakers.

Outside of the legislature, Dakotans for Health is currently gathering signatures to place a constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot to restore access to abortion in South Dakota.

A minimum of 35,017 valid signatures from registered South Dakota voters are required by May 2024 for a proposed constitutional amendment to make the ballot.

The Life Defense Fund is actively discouraging people from signing the petition.