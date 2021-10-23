2021 State Cross Country Highlights and Results

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Click the video player above to see highlights from the three boys state championship races

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2021 South Dakota High School State Cross Country Meet was held in Sioux Falls on Saturday, October 23.

Class ‘AA’ Boys Results

You can see the top ten team results and top 37 individual results below. You can see the full results here

Click the video player above to see highlights from the girls state cross country races

Class ‘AA’ Girls Results

You can see the top ten team results and top 37 individual results below. You can see the full results here

Class ‘A’ Boys Results

You can see the top ten team results and top 37 individual results below. You can see the full results here

Class ‘A’ Girls Results

You can see the top ten team results and top 37 individual results below. You can see the full results here

Class ‘B’ Boys Results

You can see the top ten team results and top 37 individual results below. You can see the full results here

Class ‘B’ Girls Results

You can see the top ten team results and top 37 individual results below. You can see the full results here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 