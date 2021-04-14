2020’s fatal crashes, deaths hit highest level in 13 years

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota had the most fatal crashes since 2007 in 2020, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The DPS said today that the state had 141 fatalities as a result of 132 fatal crashes in 2020.

The state had 130 fatal crashes that killed 146 people in 2007.

The 2020 numbers follow record lows in 2019, according to the DPS.

South Dakota recorded 102 fatalities in 88 fatal crashes in 2019.

The three main factors associated with motor vehicle fatalities in 2020 were speed, alcohol use and not wearing a seat belt. So far in 2021, fatality numbers are up compared to the same time in 2020 and those three factors are involved in most fatal crashes again this year, the DPS said.

The DPS said South Dakota has been one of the nation’s leaders in the states with the lowest five-year average for motor vehicle fatalities.