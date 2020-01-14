Gov. Noem to deliver State of the State address

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem will deliver her second State of the State address on Tuesday at 1 p.m. This year, she plans to focus at least part of her speech on owning an operating a business in South Dakota.

In an excerpt from Noem’s speech released to the media on Monday, Noem is expected to speak to employers and businesses by saying: “South Dakota is OPEN for business.”

“I grew up with a Dad who dreamed of all four of his kids being able to stay on the family ranch if they wanted to. My vision for South Dakota is the same. We must ensure that every South Dakotan can build their life here and make a good living, so they can provide for their families and maintain our traditions and way of life. This is why I am committed to four pillars of protection for South Dakotans: keeping taxes low, limiting government spending, fighting government intrusion, and keeping government open and honest,” Noem is expected to say in prepared remarks.