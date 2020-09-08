2020 Sanford International Golf Tournament coverage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping the Sanford International Golf Tournament, but things will look a bit different.

Throughout the tournament, KELOLAND News will be providing coverage of the event. We have dedicated a page with the schedule of the PGA Tour Championship, along with a photo gallery of this year’s tournament. If you’d like to share pictures with KELOLAND New, email ushare@keloland.com; submit your photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #kelosports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

To keep up with the live coverage, make sure you’re following our team who will be posting on Facebook and Twitter: KELO Travis Fossing, KELO Sean Bower and KELO Sports.

The tournament’s events are closed to the public Monday and Tuesday but our coverage has begun. KELOLAND’s Max Hofer kicked off the event Tuesday with Sanford International’s annual Women’s Day. He spoke with assistant tournament director Davis Trosin.

The gates open to the public at 8 a.m. at the Minnehaha Country Club Friday, September 11. Then, at 9:30 a.m. the Opening Ceremony at 1st Tee begins. The last day of the tournament is Sunday, September 13.

To learn what new safety measures are in place and what new features you can enjoy at the Minnehaha Country Club for the tournament, watch Inside KELOLAND: 2020 Sanford International Golf Tournament.