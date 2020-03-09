Live Now
🏀 SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT LIVE BLOG at 2:30: WBK (2) SDSU vs. (6) NDSU

2019 Sioux Falls tornadoes timeline

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week is the six month mark for the three Sioux Falls tornadoes that touched down and devastated a part of KELOLAND.

From when the tornadoes touched down, to the hours thereafter, many emotions and events happened in three separate Sioux Falls areas. This timeline takes a look at when the tornadoes hit and the aftermath.

A week later, efforts were still being made to clean up after the tornadoes. The Helpline had more than 2,000 calls with 500 people calling to volunteer. Nearly 400 requests for help had been completed.

Volunteers still needed for tornado cleanup; flooding closes many Sioux Falls parks

Stay with us through the week to learn how far Sioux Falls has come in the six months of recovery since the tornadoes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests