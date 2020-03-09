2019 Sioux Falls tornadoes timeline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week is the six month mark for the three Sioux Falls tornadoes that touched down and devastated a part of KELOLAND.

From when the tornadoes touched down, to the hours thereafter, many emotions and events happened in three separate Sioux Falls areas. This timeline takes a look at when the tornadoes hit and the aftermath.

A week later, efforts were still being made to clean up after the tornadoes. The Helpline had more than 2,000 calls with 500 people calling to volunteer. Nearly 400 requests for help had been completed.

Stay with us through the week to learn how far Sioux Falls has come in the six months of recovery since the tornadoes.