The 2010s: 2014

An EF-2 tornado laid waste to much of the town Wessington Springs in June. The twister destroyed dozens of homes and businesses and shook the entire community to its very foundation.

“Seeing it hit the town and light transformers blow up, sparks, and debris; it takes your breath away,” Jerauld County Sheriff Jason Weber said.

But the resilient residents pulled together in spite of the devastation.

Country singer Jason Aldean christened the new Denny Sanford PREMIER Center during a sold-out concert in October.

“For a grand opening event, it could not have gone better for our first concert,” SMG general manager Terry Torkildson said.

The new events center is expected to put Sioux Falls in a position to be a major regional draw for entertainment ranging from music to sporting events.

In December, a woman who wasn’t dressed for the bitter cold died of exposure in a Sioux Falls parking garage stairwell.

That moment would spark an idea for KELOLAND Media Group and begin Operation: Keep KELOLAND Warm.

The project, which just wrapped up its fourth year, is sponsored by Lewis Drug and Montgomery’s.

