SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) received more than 200 applications to be part of the new Social Studies Content Standards commission, according to an email from DEO information specialist Ruth Raveling.

Raveling said that 203 applications were received in a process in which people filled out an online survey asking their experience, qualifications and interest in the work.

The process of reviewing the applications, according to the email, was undertaken by staff from not just the DOE, but also the office of Governor Kristi Noem. Individual staff members were not identified in the email, though Noem’s Chief of Staff serves as the chair of the new commission.

Those who were selected as possible candidates participated in a phone interview with the facilitator, William Morrissey, and state staff from both the department and the governor’s office.

Raveling said that candidates were selected to ensure a broad range of professional backgrounds and experience, as well as to include meaningful input from the legislature. These candidates include the director of the South Dakota Catholic Conference and a retirement home director, among others.

“Ultimately, every voice in South Dakota who wishes to have a say in the process will get their chance through public hearings later this year,” write Raveling.

KELOLAND News has asked for more details regarding the process.